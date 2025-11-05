SquareX Named SINET16 Innovator for Browser Detection and Response

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareX , a pioneer in the Browser Detection and Response (BDR) space, announced it has been named a SINET16 Innovator for 2025. The SINET16 Innovator Award recognizes the most innovative and compelling technologies addressing cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. SquareX was selected from a competitive pool of 193 applications spanning 19 countries by a judging committee of 112 cybersecurity professionals, including leading CISOs, risk executives, government intelligence and defense agency experts.

SquareX's browser extension turns any browser on any device into an enterprise-grade secure browser. The company's Browser Detection and Response solution empowers enterprises to detect, mitigate and threat-hunt client-side web attacks including malicious browser extensions, rogue AI agents and identity attacks. SquareX also provides Browser Data Loss Protection including GenAI data loss, insider threat and data exfiltration attack protection Last but not least, its Enterprise Browser capabilities allows employees to securely access internal apps including thick clients apps, via their consumer browser, without the deployment and user experience challenges of a dedicated enterprise browser.

"It is a great honor to be named a SINET16 Innovator. As the pioneer in the browser security space, it is great to see security leaders recognize not only browser security as a critical space, but also SquareX's approach to solving it," said Vivek Ramachandran , Founder and CEO of SquareX. "As the new endpoint, the browser has not only become the most common initial access vector for attacks and data exfiltration, but also the primary platform through which users are interacting with AI. Yet, traditional security solutions like EDRs and SASE/SSE have little to no visibility into this complex platform. At SquareX, our product innovation has always been fueled by research. This year alone, we discovered over 12 zero day architectural vulnerabilities in the browser this year alone. We believe that this is a major differentiator as customers want to look for thought leaders when it comes to defending against a new threatscape."

"SINET hosts the annual SINET16 Innovator Awards in service of our mission: to advance innovation to defeat global cybersecurity threats," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman, SINET, Venture Partner, SYN Ventures. "Innovation begins with increased awareness of new and emerging technologies that will better society. Through the SINET16 application process, 193 companies who applied from 19 countries were able to have their voice heard by 112 leading CISOs, Risk Executives, Venture Capitalists, and other industry professionals. Congratulations to this year's class of SINET16 Innovators."

About SquareX

SquareX 's browser extension turns any browser on any device into an enterprise-grade secure browser. SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution empowers organizations to proactively defend against browser-native threats including rogue AI agents, Last Mile Reassembly Attacks, malicious extensions and identity attacks. Unlike dedicated enterprise browsers, SquareX seamlessly integrates with users' existing consumer browsers, delivering security without compromising user experience. Users can find out more about SquareX's research-led innovation at www.sqrx.com .

About SINET

SINET's mission is to accelerate cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships. The organization is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, and investors.

SOURCE SquareX