SquareX to Release Exclusive Product Access to DEF CON 31 Delegates in Las Vegas, this August

News provided by

SquareX

08 Aug, 2023, 08:25 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting turn of events, SquareX, a browser based consumer security startup that recently raised $6M in seed funding from Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia in May is attending DEF CON 31 at Las Vegas from 10th to 13th August. The company is looking forward to extending DEF CON attendees an opportunity to get early access to their product by coming to their booth in the vendor area.

Vivek Ramachandran, the driving force behind SquareX and a seasoned cybersecurity expert and serial entrepreneur, says "DEF CON conferences have been instrumental in shaping my infosec career over the past two decades. I have always found immense value in establishing a presence at DEFCON events, whether as a speaker or exhibitor and I can't wait to meet and greet the community, and bring SquareX to this community first before opening it to the world."

This year SquareX team will be taking part in its first ever international conference and is excited to be present in the vendor booth area. The company will be distributing 15,000 copies of the SquareX's limited edition hacker comic book, Hacker Superheroes of the Digital Age authored, published by Vivek himself. Each comic has a special QR code embedded in it, granting exclusive early access to attendees of DEF CON to SquareX's product. The organisation wants to ensure that this valued hacker community gets a head start in experiencing SquareX's productivity-first consumer security solution before the wider community has access to it. In fact, the demand to get hands on the comic book has been so high that SquareX has launched a 'reserve your comic book campaign for attendees of DEF CON 31'.

SquareX always values and appreciates DEF CON's community's insights. Their feedback will play a paramount role towards the shaping of SquareX's product development and on-going growth.

To reserve a copy of the hacker comic book, DEF CON delegates can register their interest here.

About SquareX:
SquareX is founded by Vivek Ramachandran, a renowned cyber security professional and serial entrepreneur.

SquareX is engineering a productivity-first cybersecurity solution for consumers from ground-up. Built on a deterministic mode, consumers are equipped with a host of Disposable Solutions like Disposable Browsers, Disposable File Viewer, and Disposable Emails that uses its unique isolation technology to provide users infrastructures that help them be safe and fearless online.

SquareX Social:
LinkedIn
Twitter

SOURCE SquareX

Also from this source

SquareX's Bug Bounty Program Successfully Concludes: No Bugs Found, Affirming SquareX's Security-First Approach to Building Products

SquareX Unveils USD 25,000 Bug Bounty Program, Inviting Global Hackers to Push the Limits, Test, and Strengthen its Security Product

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.