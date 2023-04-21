Squat!--A New Hilarious Animated Series Now Available on YouTube

A newly-hired membership director struggles to keep a fitness center afloat in Squat!, a new series that works the abs with laughter.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of comedy can laugh out loud with the release of 'Squat!,' a new animated sitcom now available on YouTube, produced by Archieboy Holdings, LLC. The series features a freshly hired membership director struggling to keep a fitness center afloat while contending with ridiculous tasks from an ethically challenged owner.

'Squat!' boasts a diverse cast of fun and fallible characters, including opinionated fitness trainers, an endearing but incompetent general manager, and a curiously wise janitor. Set in a fictional fitness center in the Boston suburbs, 'Squat!' presents a perfect recipe for riotous, chaotic hilarity. Intended for adults, 'Squat!' is a must-watch for those who love a good laugh and welcome an occasional insight into the human condition.

'Squat!' features a blend of cerebral subtlety and lowbrow laughs, and occasional insights about topics such as creativity, understanding, and ethics. Episodes riff off thinly veiled themes harvested from today's headlines. Hotly contested social and political issues of the day manifest within the petty arguments and conflicts among the characters.

"Each episode offers viewers the anticipation and fun of discovering the parallel real-world issues highlighted," said producer Bo Bennett. "While 'Squat!' explores many issues, we only take one stance. Namely, that it's possible to both laugh at the absurdity of humanity and deepen our understanding of those with differing beliefs."

The first season comprises ten episodes with innocuous nods to topics like mask-wearing, claims of election fraud, QAnon conspiracy theories, pronouns, "Karens," defunding the police, multi-level marketing scams, cults, and even truth itself.

"If 'Seinfeld' had a threesome with 'Dodgeball' and 'The Office,' 'Squat!' would be the lovechild," said Bennett.

The first three episodes of 'Squat!' are now available on YouTube. Seven more episodes are in production, with new episodes planned for release every week or so. Viewers are invited to catch the first three episodes of 'Squat!' and experience the hilarity for themselves.

"Remember to like and subscribe to get notified as new episodes are released," said Bennett.

View 'Squat!' on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SQUATSITCOM

