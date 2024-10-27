SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance 2024 (WAIC 2024) recently convened in Shanghai, accelerating the advancement of a new wave of AI technology and driving the enhancement of the sector's global architecture. The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the China Association for Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

This year's conference, themed "Governing AI for Good and for All," welcomed 1,300 global leaders, exhibitors, and groups from over 50 countries and regions. They included nine recipients of the Turing Award, Fields Medal, and Nobel Prize, as well as 88 distinguished academics from some of the world's leading universities and research institutions. During the event, participants explored AI methodologies with the highest potential to significantly accelerate the development of groundbreaking and sustainable technologies.

Wei Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Squirrel Ai, was a key speaker at the session "Towards AGI: Large Models Renewal and Industrial Empowerment." Zhou provided deep insights into the deployment of large-scale models across various industry landscapes, spotlighting significant technical breakthroughs and discussing potential avenues for leveraging these advancements to foster new models for quality-driven production across multiple sectors.

1. Harnessing Educational Innovation to Drive New Paradigms of Productivity

Since its launch in 2018, the World AI Conference (WAIC) has emerged as a cornerstone event in the global AI landscape, captivating stakeholders from multiple sectors. WAIC has become an essential arena for demonstrating and exchanging state-of-the-art AI technologies, with this year marking its most extensive participation yet. Over its six editions, the WAIC has invited numerous legendary leaders from around the globe to explore the future of the AI industry, including Tom M. Mitchell, the "godfather of machine learning"; Jürgen Schmidhuber, the "father of neural networks"; Andrew Ng, founder of Landing AI; Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group; and Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla. This year's WAIC centered on global governance, industrial development, and frontier science, with a particular emphasis on large models, computation, robotics, and autonomous driving. WAIC has consistently pushed the envelope on AI+ technologies, helping to transition the world of AI into a new era of development.

Notably, this year's WAIC has boasted its largest participation to date. The conference featured not only internet industry giants such as Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, and Microsoft, but also numerous cutting-edge technology companies, with Squirrel Ai serving as a prime example. These participants showcased their innovative achievements in the field of large models and the diverse industrial forms of AI technology.

The development of large models is a crucial direction in AI, representing the forefront of current AI technology. The forum, themed "Boundless Model Power, Industrial Co-Governance," focused on key topics such as edge intelligence, and the industrial application, security and governance of large models. It brought together top minds from institutions like Tsinghua University, Ant Group, and Zhongguancun Laboratory to collaboratively explore the paths to application of and innovation in large models.

In his keynote, "AI Reshaping the Future of Education," Mr. Zhou, the Squirrel Ai CEO, discussed the transformative power of the company's Large Adaptive Model (LAM), addressing the challenges and breakthroughs in large models. His vision for a reimagined educational system through AI underscored a shift towards personalized, technology-driven learning, showcasing Squirrel Ai's commitment to pushing the boundaries of educational norms and offering a personalized learning experience to all students, no matter where they are in their knowledge and skills acquisition journey.

2. Revolutionizing Education through Technological Innovation

At the Conference, the release of the "2024 Collection of Exemplary Application Cases of Large Models" garnered significant attention. This casebook features the latest and most comprehensive practice cases of large model applications in China, examining select implementations in the manufacturing, healthcare, financial, legal, education, and agricultural sectors. The compendium evaluates breakthroughs based on criteria such as scenario adaptability, technological execution, and innovative impact, highlighting exemplars of real-world utility and transformative potential. Leveraging its new multi-modal adaptive engine and the Squirrel Ai Smart Instructor, Squirrel Ai has been featured in the casebook and received an award. The recognition showcases to various sectors the ideal trajectory of technological advancement and innovative achievements.

From universal concepts to practical applications, Squirrel Ai has consistently prioritized innovation as its driving force, focusing on core technology to facilitate transformation and make significant advances in AI-driven educational methodologies. With its multi-modal adaptive engine, Squirrel Ai has introduced a "new force" for personalized education. Following the Conference, Mr. Zhou and his peers in related industries engaged in further discussions on the innovative applications of large models. They explored future opportunities in new and emerging industries, forms, and models, seeking novel pathways for the advancement of both the AI and the educational technology sectors.

In response to a world where technology evolves at breakneck speed, Squirrel Ai has developed a strategic roadmap from innovation to implementation. The company leverages the continuous iteration of its large models as a key breakthrough to accelerate innovation in education. The approach not only addresses the final steps in deploying the Squirrel Ai Smart Instructor but also facilitates the integration of AI education into everyday life. As a result, large-scale, student-tailored education has become a viable possibility.

As the synergy between AI and education continues to foster new innovations, Squirrel Ai has become a major force in transforming education through its collaborative ecosystem within the technology sector. The initiative has positioned China as a leader in AI educational technology on the global stage, demonstrating the effectiveness of intelligent, adaptive learning systems that have captured the attention of educational communities worldwide. Throughout its development, Squirrel Ai has focused on creating AI-driven educational solutions that enhance productivity and incorporate a variety of technological approaches, establishing a foundation for future educational advancements. Looking ahead, the company is dedicated to further exploring the transformative potential of education through AI, with plans to develop a comprehensive framework that will further solidify China's role in shaping an educational ecosystem powered by smart technology.

