Squirrel AI Learning Attends the Web Summit to Talk About the Application and Breakthrough of Artificial Intelligence in the Field of Education

Squirrel AI Learning is not only a global leader in artificial intelligence education enterprises, but also the only Chinese high-tech education enterprise that is invited to participate in this event. Derek Li, Founder and Chief Educational Technology Scientist of Squirrel AI Learning, gathered in the same hall with Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, Ping Guo, Vice Chairman and Rotating Chairman of Huawei, Marc Raibert, Founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics and other big names, which brought brilliant sharing and demonstration to everyone.

With a long history, Web Summit has been held once a year since 2009. After ten years of development, it has become a world-renowned and large-scale technology event, and the 2019 Summit has attracted attention from all walks of life. The event not only brought together more than 70,000 leaders of technology enterprises, founders of start-ups and policy makers from more than 160 countries, but also invited more than 2,600 media from all over the world to attend the summit, which has a powerful influence in the world.

Gathering of Big Names to Discuss the Changes Brought by the Latest Technology

Although the concept of artificial intelligence is hot, the specific empowerment of artificial intelligence in all walks of life cannot be accomplished at one stroke. At the "Davos Forum of Tech-geeks", many guests shared wonderful perspectives, and expressed their opinions around transportation technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology, earth technology, future technology, wearable devices, big data, front-end design, content creation, fashion and music industry technology and other fields.

Ping Guo, Vice Chairman and Rotating CEO of Huawei, explained the golden opportunities that 5G may bring to the development of all from the perspective of 5G technology. Ping Guo said that "5G + X" will bring an "Age of Wisdom where X can be artificial intelligence, big data, augmented reality, virtual reality and other technologies." He also predicted that about sixty 5G commercial networks will be put into use by the end of this year, and the 5G era will come earlier than we expected.

Marc Raibert, Founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics, showed everyone the first commercial intelligent robot dog, Spot, which is a four-legged mobile intelligent robot that can identify the environment, avoid obstacles, and perform complex tasks such as exploration, patrol and logistics transportation.

AI is Applied to Education, and Teaching Students According to Their Aptitude Promotes Educational Equality

With the development of AI technology, many industries around the world are facing new changes. Education is the foundation of the nation, and how technology empowers traditional education industry has always been paid much attention. On the day of the summit, Derek Li, Founder and Chief Educational Technology Scientist of Squirrel AI Learning, delivered a wonderful speech, which brought the whole event to a climax.

As the first company in China that developed an artificial intelligence self-adaptive learning engine with complete independent intellectual property rights and advanced algorithms as the core, Squirrel AI Learning has used a variety of AI technologies, such as evolutionary algorithms, neural network technology, machine learning, graph theory and Bayesian networks, to recommend personalized learning solutions to students in the past few years of practice. The further in-depth application of technology and the real-time improvement and update of products are closely related to the education status and future of hundreds of millions of students. Derek Li, its Founder and Chief Educational Technology Scientist, first introduced everyone the overall architecture of Squirrel AI Learning at the summit.

Squirrel AI Learning intelligent adaptive learning system provides a student-centered intelligent and personalized education, which applies artificial intelligence technology in the instructional process of teaching, learning, assessment, testing and training, to achieve the purpose of surpassing the real person teaching on the basis of simulating excellent teachers.

Squirrel AI Learning uses more than ten algorithms, deep learning and other technologies. It has MCM ability training system (Model of Thinking, Capacity and Methodology), cause-of-mistakes knowledge map reconstruction, nanoscale knowledge point decomposition, association probability of non-associated knowledge points, MIBA and other global first AI application technologies. It can accurately give the most suitable learning path for each child, drive learning with interest and encouragement, and improve learning efficiency. In addition, Squirrel AI Learning adopts the mode of artificial intelligence + real human teachers to effectively solve the problems of high class cost, few famous teacher resources and low learning efficiency of traditional education, so as to promote education equality.

Later, Derek Li shared three real stories to everyone, which made the audience more directly feel the achievements of Squirrel AI Learning in the instructional practice of teaching students according to their aptitude and promoting educational equality.

The first story is the daughter of Derek Li's driver, who only scored 25 points through various other types of tutoring. After receiving the Squirrel AI's adaptive learning engine's instruction and learning, she was able to be admitted to the best school within her own ability - the best Boeing aircraft maintenance major in vocational high school. It is just because of the personalization and pertinence of AI teachers that the fate of a so-called "Poor Student" in a traditional education has been changed.

The second story is Derek Li's own two twin boys, who are excellent students since childhood, but after using the MCM system, their overall personal skills has been greatly improved. "Education is not about the learning of knowledge points and test scores, quality education should be that after you have forgotten all the knowledge, your ability allows you to face any problems in your life," Derek Li concluded. In this year, his eldest son in the second grade of primary school has been able to make a speech to 2,500 audiences without any stage fright. This is the success of MCM, which enables the students with outstanding achievements to obtain a great improvement in their overall quality in addition to exam-oriented education.

The third story took place in Qingtai County, a poverty-stricken county in China. Squirrel AI Learning took two months to help the children in mountain areas by using the methods of "tracing the source" for student learning. Within two months, the achievement level of these rural children not only exceeded that of the children in the county, but also some children's level far exceeded the average level of students in Wuhan (the provincial city of Hubei, China). High-quality education resources are scarce in China, which is not only uneven in China's second, third and fourth tier cities, but also uneven in China's first-tier cities. If everyone has a most knowledgeable AI teacher around him/her, then education equity is not just a slogan, but every poor child can realize his/her own different dream completely.

Derek Li also said that the ultimate wish is to build Squirrel AI Learning into an omniscient and omnipotent teacher like Confucius + Da Vinci + Einstein, hoping to really use artificial intelligence to change the development history of human education.

Conclusion

Using technological innovation to leverage the personalized education market, Squirrel AI Learning is making every child have an AI super teacher that combines Confucius + Da Vinci + Einstein.

In the past five years, Squirrel AI Learning has opened more than 2,300 learning centers in more than 700 cities and counties in more than 20 provinces in China. With the business model of connecting online and offline, Squirrel AI Learning builds the core AI technology into a K12 full-course extracurricular tutoring intelligent system, which has taught nearly 2 million registered students accumulatively. It is believed that with the efforts of Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group, the future artificial intelligence technology can break through the limitations of traditional education mode and bring personalized education to every child.

