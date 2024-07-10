Squish Season is Back: TruGreen Reveals 2024 Hotspots for Spotted Lanternflies

New research reveals that the "Steel City" has emerged as the city most heavily impacted by spotted lanternflies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer season is in full swing and so are the dreaded spotted lanternflies. TruGreen, the nation's leading lawn care provider whose services include pest control, has announced its annual study to identify the top areas in the U.S. that the invasive spotted lanternfly likes to call home.

The results of the study indicate that Pennsylvania has a significant presence of spotted lanternflies, with Pittsburgh predicted to be the most impacted, a position previously held by New York City last year. TruGreen has also identified four additional Pennsylvania metro areas that have taken top spots among the twenty markets most plagued by spotted lanternflies, including Johnstown-Altoona, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Erie, and Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York.

Following an in-depth examination of data compiled during the calendar year from May 2023 to 2024, TruGreen discloses the top 20 markets most affected by spotted lanternflies:

Pittsburgh, PA Johnstown - Altoona, PA Wilkes Barre - Scranton, PA Baltimore, MD Harrisburg - Lancaster - Lebanon - York, PA Harrisonburg, VA Wheeling WV - Steubenville, OH Erie, PA Youngstown, OH Clarksburg - Weston, WV Roanoke - Lynchburg, VA New York, NY Parkersburg, WV Washington, D.C. ( Hagerstown, MD ) Eureka, CA Hartford & New Haven, CT Bluefield - Beckley - Oak Hill, WV Jackson, TN Salisbury, MD Toledo, OH

"The presence of spotted lanternflies is set to significantly impact these cities as we head further into summer. This issue has captured national attention, particularly with the discovery of egg masses at California's border and the first-ever sightings within Tennessee," said Roger May, Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. "Our research indicates that, in 2024, Pennsylvania will endure the brunt of the spotted lanternflies infestation, which poses a considerable threat to the health of trees and other crops. When it comes to an invasive species like this, proactive prevention and management are critical. Given their rapid reproductive rate, anyone who notices potential infestations should contact a professional for appropriate treatment measures."

TruGreen's established five-step treatment program is specifically designed to control spotted lanternfly populations while treating and preventing damage they cause. TruGreen's 50 years of experience in addressing seasonal invaders and nuisance pests offers homeowners peace of mind knowing that their properties remain protected from infestations.

About TruGreen

TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit TruGreen.com, Facebook.com/TruGreen , or the TruGreen app for more information.

