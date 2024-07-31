SQWAD Launches Interactive Bingo Game to Elevate Fan Engagement and Sponsorship ROI

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQWAD, a leader in innovative fan engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Interactive Bingo Game.

With SQWAD's Interactive Bingo Game, fans can easily join the fun by scanning a QR code displayed on the scoreboard or other external signage.

Once scanned, fans receive a personalized bingo board featuring game day scenarios. As these scenarios unfold during the game, the tiles on their board are automatically marked off.

When a fan achieves bingo, they win exclusive team and sponsor prizes, delivered seamlessly via email for a hassle-free experience.

Teams can also display a 'Team Board' with scenario tiles on the scoreboard. If the team board achieves bingo, everyone playing wins a prize, creating a dynamic and inclusive atmosphere that engages the whole stadium.

SQWAD's new Bingo activation goes beyond entertainment by providing teams and brands with a comprehensive ROI report.

The unique reports quantify the success of sponsorships, detailing engagement levels, leads generated, and the precise monetary value each campaign delivers. Brands can confidently invest in team sponsorships, knowing they will see a tangible and measurable return on their spending.

"Our new Interactive Bingo Game is a game-changer for fan engagement and sponsor ROI," said Nick Lawson, CEO of SQWAD. "It offers a fun and interactive way to capture fan attention, build lasting relationships between fans and brands, and provide clear, quantifiable results that prove the value of sponsorship investments."

The platform represents an exciting advancement in fan interaction, ensuring that every game day is memorable for fans while delivering unparalleled value to sponsors.

For more information about SQWAD's Interactive Bingo Game and to see how it can transform your game day experience, visit www.sqwadhq.com/bingo.

About SQWAD

SQWAD is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement solutions for sports teams and their sponsors. With a focus on innovation and measurable results, SQWAD delivers products that enhance the game day experience, build lasting fan relationships, and maximize the value of sponsorships.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE SQWAD Sports Inc.