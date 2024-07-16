SQWAD partners with Baseballism on new in-store digital activations

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQWAD , a leading innovator in fan engagement & ROI technology is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Baseballism , the premier lifestyle brand celebrating the heritage and love of baseball.

This collaboration aims to transform in-store foot traffic into meaningful relationships and future sales through SQWAD's cutting-edge interactive contests, particularly their highly engaging digital scratch & win game.

Visitors to Baseballism stores can now scan a QR code to receive digital scratch cards. By participating in the digital scratch & win game , fans have the chance to win exclusive Baseballism prizes, which are conveniently sent directly to their email for seamless redemption.

This fun and engaging game not only enriches the shopping experience but also establishes a direct line of communication between Baseballism and its customers.

"We're thrilled to work with Baseballism and help them leverage our technology to enhance their customer experience & engagement," said Nick Lawson, CEO at SQWAD. "The early results are incredibly promising, and we look forward to seeing this partnership continue to grow with one of baseball's most iconic brands."

The integration of SQWAD's technology into Baseballism's retail strategy has proven to be a game-changer. Fans who participate in the digital scratch & win game are given the option to opt-in for more promotions and updates from Baseballism.

Since the launch of this initiative just one month ago, Baseballism has witnessed a substantial increase in its audience and sales, with 90% of the fans who opted in being new to its digital platform. This has significantly boosted Baseballism's online sales and expanded its digital audience.

Learn more about the success of the activation here.

"The customer acquisition from SQWAD's platform has generated a proven ROI that rivals our Meta marketing." said Jon Loomis, CFO at Baseballism. "Thanks to this partnership we are now exploring marketing activations we otherwise couldn't justify."

This seamless integration of physical and digital experiences is setting a new standard in the retail industry, showcasing how traditional retail can evolve in the digital age.

About SQWAD

SQWAD is a leader in fan engagement technology, providing innovative solutions to help businesses connect with their customers in meaningful & measurable ways. Through interactive contests and digital engagement tools, SQWAD enhances customer experiences and drives sales for brands and sports teams across the globe.

Learn more at www.sqwadhq.com.

About Baseballism

America's Brand and the official off-the-field brand of baseball. Baseballism specializes in premium off-the-field apparel and merchandise inspired by the history, class, and tradition of baseball.

Learn More: www.baseballism.com

