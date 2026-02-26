SR Aviation Infrastructure Acquires Republic Jet Center and Stratosphere Development, 50+ Acre Development Site in Farmingdale, NY

SRAI plans to complete the development plans for state-of-the-art hangar facility at a leading NY-region private airport

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SR Aviation Infrastructure ("SRAI"), a subsidiary of New York- and Nashville-based real estate investment and development firm SomeraRoad, announced the acquisition of Republic Jet Center and Stratosphere Development at Farmingdale Republic Airport (FRG) in Farmingdale, New York, encompassing over 50 acres of developable land. SRAI plans to complete the approved development plans to deliver high-quality hangar space in one of the most premier and supply-constrained aviation markets in the United States.

"Farmingdale represents a significant growth milestone for SRAI and marks the expansion of our national portfolio into one of the country's most dynamic private aviation markets," said Jonathon Reeser, President of SRAI. "This project reflects our commitment to acquiring and developing best-in-class hangar facilities at strategically located airports nationwide. Farmingdale is one of the most important private aviation airports in the New York metro area and represents a pivotal step in SRAI's continued growth and leadership in the general aviation infrastructure sector."

Republic Airport is a leading option for business aviation activity in the New York City metropolitan area and is strategically positioned to relieve pressure from increasing congestion, limited capacity, and persistent delays at competing airports such as Teterboro Airport and Westchester County Airport. The multi-phase development will deliver a best-in-class hangar facility with modern amenities and 28-foot hangar door heights designed to accommodate the most modern, state-of-the-art private jets, improving operational efficiency and raising the standard for private aviation infrastructure at the airport and across the region.

"Farmingdale represents a rare and strategic opportunity for SRAI, positioning the platform in one of the strongest private aviation markets in the country with a unique opportunity for new construction," said Monte Koch, Senior Advisor of SRAI. "As demand for private and business aviation continues to surge, accessible hangar space in the New York region has become extraordinarily scarce. By delivering purpose-built, modern hangars at Farmingdale, SRAI is not only addressing a critical infrastructure gap but will also set a new benchmark for quality and operational sophistication in one of the nation's busiest aviation corridors."

SRAI is an investment platform focused on the acquisition, development, and leasing of aviation-related real estate, including hangar space for based aircraft, corporate flight departments, government entities, FBOs, MROs, flight schools, charter, and management companies across the United States. The platform addresses the supply–demand imbalance in aviation real estate and is building an institutional portfolio of high-quality assets. Current holdings include SRAI Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada; SRAI San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; and SRAI Bozeman in Bozeman, Montana.

