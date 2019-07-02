WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/SRAM-Recalls-RockShox-Front-Suspension-Forks-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards

Name of Product: RockShox Lyrik and RockShox Yari front suspension forks

Hazard: The fork's lower leg assembly can break and cause the rider to lose control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using their recalled forks and contact SRAM or a local dealer to receive a free replacement suspension fork. Consumers can check their serial number at www.sram.com or contact SRAM for assistance.

Consumer Contact:

SRAM at 800-346-2928 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Friday, or visit www.sram.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

Units: About 840 (In addition, about 80 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves RockShox Lyrik and RockShox Yari front suspension forks with serial numbers 02T95514009 through 08T96214665. A bicycle fork is the part that holds the front wheel. The recalled forks are black or black and red and are for 29" bicycle wheels. RockShox is printed on the side of the fork and casting code 18 and O or 19 and A is embossed inside the webbing of the arch. The serial number can be found on the rear of the fork crown.

The forks were sold as aftermarket equipment and as original equipment on the following mountain bicycle brands and models:

BRAND MODEL Kona Process153 29 Process 153 DL 29 Process 153 CR 29 Process 153 CR DL 29 Process 165 29 Santa Cruz Megatower 29 Trek Powerfly LT 7 US

Powerfly LT 9.7 US Scott Ransom 930

Incidents/Injuries: None

Sold At: Bicycles with the recalled forks were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from January 2019 through March 2019. Bicycle forks sold as aftermarket accessories were sold at bicycle stores from February 2019 through April 2019 for between $700 and $1,000.

Importer: SRAM LLC, of Chicago, Ill

Manufacturer: Sandleford Limited Taiwan Branch, of Taiwan

Manufactured in: Taiwan

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70173r-eng.php

Recall Number: 19-157

