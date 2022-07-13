srcLogic Earns New Pega Partners Specializations in Delivery, Government, and Training

srcLogic validates leadership in delivering impactful Pega solutions

VIENNA, Va. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- srcLogic, the largest exclusive Pega Partner in the U.S., today announced that it is among the first group of partners to earn Pega Partner Specializations in Delivery, Government, and Training in the new Pega Partners program . Specialized partners are thoroughly vetted by Pega to bring deep vertical markets knowledge or specialized expertise to clients.

Pega Partner Specializations make it easier for clients to identify and collaborate with the right pre-qualified partners across a range of technology and industry solutions – from intelligent automation to customer service to 1:1 customer engagement. New srcLogic Pega Partners Specializations include:

Partners that achieve a Delivery specialization have a demonstrated ability to help customers build more innovative businesses using Pega solutions and have a significant impact on their customers, stakeholders, and partners. Government: Partners that achieve a Government specialization have a demonstrated ability to apply Pega offerings in city, county, state, provincial, and federal government sectors.

Partners that achieve a Government specialization have a demonstrated ability to apply Pega offerings in city, county, state, provincial, and federal government sectors. Training: Partners that achieve a Training specialization have a demonstrated ability to offer in-depth and hands-on training courses to maximize fast app development, increase automation, and equip clients with the ability to scale with Pega solutions.

srcLogic continues to enable the world's largest and most complex organizations to achieve success with the low-code Pega Platform™ . Achieving Delivery, Government, and Training distinctions helps ensure clients that srcLogic remains on the cutting edge with the latest Pega technology, embraces the Pega Express™ delivery methodology, and maintains deep domain expertise in the public sector.

"Achieving Pega Partner Specializations in Delivery, Government, and Training is tremendous recognition of our team's hard work," said Emily Camardo, director of operations, srcLogic. "srcLogic's achievement of new Pega Partner Specializations is an honor and testament to our team's success."

"Pega partners like srcLogic are critical in helping our public sector clients rapidly accelerate their digital transformation efforts," said Jamie Mendez, vice president, ecosystem transformation and programs, Pega. "We look forward to continuing our work together to help our clients meet their goals in these three key specialization areas and beyond."

About srcLogic

srcLogic, the largest exclusive Pega Partner in the US, provides Pega implementation and training services with 100% US-based, Pega Certified Consultants. Pega is all we do. Our commitment to innovation and continuous training delivers production applications to clients with highly skilled surgical teams in months not years. In addition to expert Pega delivery, srcLogic is one of three Pega Authorized Training Partners (ATP) in North America. We provide hands-on, immersive Pega developer training, mentoring, governance, and best practices to ensure long-term sustainable success.

