SBI Announces a Second Acquisition in Less Than a Year

Continuing its path of delivering a world-class, end-to-end go-to-market services, SBI acquires the RevOps-as-a-Service® firm, Carabiner Group

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, the go-to-market (GTM) growth advisory, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Carabiner Group, the RevOps-as-a-Service ® firm, further enhancing its capabilities to support client growth. This is the second acquisition by the firm in less than a year, demonstrating its commitment to delivering end-to-end GTM services to its clients.

Carabiner Group now a part of SBI Growth Advisory

The foundation of commercial productivity rests on trustworthy data and technologies which both enable insights and action. With the acquisition of Carabiner Group and its flexible, technology-agnostic approach to revenue operations (RevOps), SBI strengthens its ability to provide end-to-end growth solutions for clients spanning strategy, execution, training, and digital integration.

Mike Hoffman, SBI's Chief Executive Officer, notes, "A recurring theme in my conversations with CEOs and CFOs is the disconnect between their growth strategy, their GTM operating model, and the commercial data that is supposed to support them. Revtech and RevOps are key underpinnings to a long-term growth program. We are solving this disconnection challenge for our clients, so they have the right data to make decisions that grow their businesses."

Founded in 2020, Carabiner Group pioneered the RevOps-as-a-Service model, quickly amassing a global client base ranging from small businesses to global enterprises. Recognizing client reluctance to invest in full-time RevOps professionals, Carabiner Group developed a model for delivering bespoke roadmaps, technology architecture, and system integration for clients through a fractional and flexible delivery mechanism.

Seamus Ruiz-Earle, CEO and Founder of Carabiner Group, remarks, "With SBI's expertise in growth strategy and talent, coupled with Carabiner Group's RevOps and RevTech capabilities, we're building an unrivaled value proposition for clients. Tightly aligning digital capabilities with growth strategy – particularly as we head into the AI-driven era – will unlock tremendous growth for our clients."

SBI continues its journey to support its clients' growth on a sustained basis. It's support model adapts to client needs with services ranging from growth strategy, commercial execution, sales and success training, RevOps and RevTech integration, data strategy, and sustained advisory support.

About SBI

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering go-to-market consulting, advisory services, and a world-class sales training and commercial productivity practice. Our team of GTM experts and practitioners have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit https://sbigrowth.com to learn more.

About The Carabiner Group

Carabiner Group is a team of trusted advisors, certified consultants, and industry leaders who make Revenue Operations easy for clients across the globe. Services span data quality, tech stack optimization, systems integration, and RevOps strategy and execution support. Visit https://carabinergroup.com/ to learn more.

Contact: Amy Lummus

SVP of Marketing

607.379.4565

[email protected]

SOURCE SBI Growth