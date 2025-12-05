SRN Advisors, LLC Announces Reorganization of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF into and with Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SRN Advisors, LLC (SRN) announced today that the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (CBOE: DFND), an index-based exchange-traded fund ("ETF") managed by SRN, will reorganize into and with the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (CBOE: LEAD) (the "Funds"), also an index-based ETF managed by SRN. The reorganization was approved by the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Siren ETF Trust. The decision of the Board to reorganize the Funds is not subject to shareholder approval. However, a Combined Information Statement and Prospectus that contains more information about the reorganization and the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has been mailed to shareholders of the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the reorganization is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2025. No assurance can be given as to the exact timing of the closing of the transaction.

In connection with the reorganization and immediately prior thereto, the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF will pay its shareholders a cash distribution on December 15, 2025. As of today, the distribution is estimated to be approximately $0.0597 per share. The distribution represents the final allocation of net investment company taxable income. The distribution will be paid entirely in cash, with no option for dividend reinvestment. The distribution will be the final distribution paid from the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF before the reorganization. The details are as follows:

Estimated Distribution Amount per Share: $0.0597 Declaration Date: December 11, 2025 Ex-Date and Record Date: December 12, 2025 Payment Date: December 15, 2025

The actual amount distributed on the Payment Date listed above may differ from the estimated amount.

Upon the completion of the reorganization, the assets of DFND will be transferred to, and the liabilities of DFND will be assumed by, LEAD. The shareholders of DFND will receive shares of LEAD with an aggregate net asset value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the DFND shares held by them. The reorganization is expected to be tax-free for shareholders other than with respect to shareholders whose shares (including fractional shares) are redeemed, in whole or in part, in connection with the reorganization.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation by tracking the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend Index (the "Index"). The Index utilizes the index provider's proprietary DIVCON methodology, which is a forward-looking dividend rating system designed to identify companies among the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization with the highest probability to increase their dividends in a 12-month period based on seven quantitative factors.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus by calling 866-829-5457 or visiting www.sirenetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Fund shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for Fund shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with the Funds are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as market risk, large capitalization risk, investment style risk, sector risk, authorized participants, market makers and liquidity providers concentration risk, cash redemption risk, index-related risk, market trading risk, passive strategy risk, quantitative model risk, tracking error risk, investments in other ETFs risk, use of derivatives risk, short sales risk and investments in other investment companies risk.

