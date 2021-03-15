CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , an independent, full-service marketing agency leader among natural, wellness and better-for-you-brands, today announced a slew of major client wins in Q1 2021. The ragtag bunch of hooligans now adds four more food and beverage brands to its impressive client portfolio, which already includes Simple Mills, Harvest Snaps, Kite Hill and more.

SRW Agency Announces Record Quarter of New Business, Partnerships with Rebbl, Good Culture and More

In less than a month, SRW has won three requests for proposal – an indicator of the agency's reputation and successful track record. Securing these clients solidifies SRW's reputation as the leading agency in the wellness space, and continues the agency's growth trajectory reached in 2020 with the addition of clients like Stephanie Izard's This Little Goat. While the traditional agency model was challenged continually by the pandemic, SRW continued to grow - helping its partners do the same.

"The passion that SRW's team has for this space is evident," said Grant Vandenbussche, Chief Category Officer of Fifth Season. "They will play a critical role in bringing our identity to life and we couldn't be happier that this team is on the job."

Each client fits nicely into SRW's portfolio of challenger brands as innovators in the worlds of sustainability, plant-based diets, foodservice, farming and dairy. In working with these brands, SRW aims to further each of their unique missions and drive sales and awareness through strategic thinking, paid media, creative campaigns, social and video content production, and public relations.





"We've been fortunate to come out stronger from the storm of COVID-19 and help our partners do the same – together, we thrive," said Kate Weidner, co-founder and CEO of SRW. "As 2021 unfolds in front of us, we're grateful for the chance to promote their continued success in a post-pandemic economy. We have a saying at SRW, and that saying is, 'Let's go.'"

