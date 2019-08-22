SRW Agency Appoints New Vice President of Accounts, Strategy

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett Dixon has joined SRW, an independent — full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, as their first Vice President of Accounts and Strategy. In this new role, Dixon will lead a team of hybrid strategist-account managers to ensure partnership growth and client success.

Bennett Dixon

"The number one thing we love about Bennett is his diverse background," stated Kate Weidner, Founder at SRW. "Bennett has a background in strategy, account management and copywriting, with an MBA to boot. He is a marketing ninja that knows how agencies and clients work best. On top of all that, he's just an awesome guy that everyone wants to be around. He makes us as a team better, and he makes our work better too."

An industry veteran with wealth of brand marketing experience, Dixon previously held positions as Director of Brand, Creative & Content for W.W. Grainger, Director of Advertising & Brand Strategy for Charles Schwab, and as Content Development Manager for Miller Brewing. And on the agency side, he's served as Senior Vice President, Account Director for Leo Burnett, and in a variety of creative functions for other agencies.

Weidner shared that Dixon's strategic mind and calm demeanor made him particularly attractive for this position because at SRW, account and strategy are hybrid roles, which is an essential part of its model. "We believe the person you talk to every day should be the one that knows your business best. On our team, that's your strategist. We save clients time by making sure their first point of contact is able to answer a wide variety of business questions without having to go back and check with a team of 20 people and taking 3 days to do so."

Dixon's appointment comes during a period of rapid growth for SRW, which recently partnered with multiple global brands, in addition to its roster of better-for-you up-and-comers. Earlier this year, SRW also expanded its services to include public relations - aiming to disrupt traditional cross-agency workflow to create one cohesive team that works on all fronts to save clients time, money and resources.

According to Dixon, he joined SRW for two reasons — the work and the people. "Clients come to SRW because we deliver modern marketing ideas that elevate their businesses. And those same clients stay with us because of the talent, versatility and authentic kindness of SRW's people."

