SRW Agency Hosting Voter Registration Drive on National Voter Registration Day

The natural foods agency will lead a voter registration drive on September 20, 2022, in its Chicago and Boulder offices.

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , an independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, announced it will host voter registration drives at its Chicago and Boulder offices on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in celebration of National Voter Registration Day.

From 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., SRW employees will tend to booths at 660 W. Randolph St. in Chicago, IL, and 2101 Pearl St. in Boulder, CO.

From 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., SRW employees will tend to booths at 660 W. Randolph St. in Chicago, IL, and 2101 Pearl St. in Boulder, CO. There, interested participants of voting age will have the opportunity to securely register to vote, create a voting plan, update their current voter registration, grab a snack, and take some voting swag home. A special "Kids Poll" will be open for children to experience the voting process; all ages are welcome.

"We realized this year that more than half of our team falls within the age group of the lowest voter turnout in the United States (18-29)," said Kate Weidner, co-founder and CEO. "We want to champion all would-be voters, but especially these young people, to become more active in the electoral process, because we've seen firsthand this year what a huge impact this process has on their lives. Election day has always been an SRW company holiday, but this year we felt compelled to take it a step further and help get out the vote."

Attendees will also have the option to sign up for email alerts that will help registered voters find their polling place, learn about early and mail-in voting, and discover more about candidates on their ballot. These alerts will also notify voters about important dates throughout the election season.

If unregistered voters cannot join the fun in person, please visit https://vote.gov/ to take action.

About SRW

An independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing health and wellness brands, SRW specializes in creating and converting brand communities through strategic thinking, standout creative, video production, paid media, and public relations. To learn more about SRW, visit www.srw.agency or follow them on Instagram @srw.agency .

Media Contact

MK Mulligan

(630) 750-5770

[email protected]

SOURCE SRW Agency