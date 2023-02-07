SRW Agency Kickstarts 2023 with New Client Partnerships and Executive Leadership Promotions

The wellness agency announced three new clients and two leadership promotions as part of its continuous growth.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW, an independent, full-service marketing agency known for growing natural health and wellness companies, welcomed three new clients to their roster of better-for-you brands to start Q1. Suji's Asian Cuisine, Rösti Stuft Spuds, and Primal Pet Foods have all inked partnerships with SRW to heighten brand awareness and sales this year.

Suji's Asian Cuisine and Rösti Stuft Spuds join SRW's existing cadre of BFY food brands, while Primal Pet Foods will leverage the agency's skills to further their business in pet food.

"SRW is well known in the industry for utilizing innovative brand messaging and strategic digital marketing to generate consumer awareness and purchase conversions through their campaigns," says Stephen Caldwell, founder and CEO of Rösti Stuft Spuds. "With their unbridled enthusiasm for the Rösti Stuft Spuds brand and their commitment to our communications and sales objectives, we know we've made the right decision."

SRW is expanding their portfolio into new forms of wellness, allowing them to fulfill their mission to "quit advertising" at significant scale. With the additions of Suji's Asian Cuisine, Rösti Stuft Spuds, and Primal Pet Foods, SRW is proudly staking its claim as the go-to CPG marketing agency for health-forward brands.

"Wellness is about more than what you eat every day," said Kate Weidner, co-founder and CEO of SRW. "We're eager to apply our learnings about health-focused consumers to help our new partners shine. And now more than ever, we know how important it is to see the results from winning over these consumers."

In addition to their new partnerships, SRW has also grown its scope of work with long-time clients Base Culture, Lightlife, and Field Roast to include strategy, creative, and paid media.

As part of SRW's continuous growth, the agency also expanded its leadership team with the promotion of Ed Velasco to the Vice President of Revenue Operations and Courtney Dixon to Director of Operations. In their new roles, they will push the boundaries of organizational excellence to improve client and employee satisfaction. Together, Velasco and Dixon's leadership will empower the agency to continue its mission to do great work with and for great people.

An independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing health and wellness brands, SRW specializes in creating and converting brand communities through strategic thinking, standout creative, video production, paid media, and public relations.

