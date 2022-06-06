SRW Agency Reports Continued Growth and New Partnerships with Leading Nationwide, Natural Brands

The natural foods agency welcomed Greenleaf Foods, Nonni's, Catalina Crunch, Outstanding Foods, and PANOS Brands to its roster.

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , an independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, has added nine household names in the CPG industry to its list of clients in the first half of 2022. Greenleaf Foods ' Lightlife and Field Roast , renowned plant-based proteins; Nonni's , premium natural biscotti; Catalina Crunch, keto-friendly snacks of all kinds; Outstanding Foods , innovative plant-based snacks; and PANOS Brands ' Walden Farms , Amore , Andrew & Everett , and KA-ME have all enlisted SRW's services to grow brand awareness and sales this year.

The new partners are a natural fit for SRW's well-defined niche, as they all produce products made from real ingredients to serve the health and wellness consumer. With more obstacles than ever in the world of CPG, these partners turned to SRW to help navigate those challenges and drive awareness of their brands, particularly by capitalizing on SRW's expertise within the social media and influencer marketing disciplines.

100% of these new clients were driven by referral. Katrina Quanstrom-Winkel, Senior Marketing Manager of Catalina Crunch , knew firsthand the type of brand awareness and community SRW is capable of building. "I have seen how much effort the SRW team puts into the foundational strategies that set programs like social media and influencer marketing up for long-term success," said Quanstrom-Winkel. "When my team was ready to up our game in these areas, they were my first call."

SRW has steadily grown its business over its six years in existence, but since the onset of the pandemic, the agency has been in full-blown growth mode. In fact, revenue has increased by 42% year over year. With these new additions to the client roster, the agency continues to grow its enviable list of health and wellness brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new partners to SRW," said Shelly Walquist, SRW Vice President of Accounts . "Each and every one of these brands are standouts in their respective markets and our goal is to leverage our expertise in the food and wellness space to help them shine with breakthrough, integrated campaigns across organic and paid media, influencer and PR."

Having started out launching brands like Simple Mills and Vital Proteins , SRW has been cementing more and more relationships with large, nationwide brands, helping the agency to further its goal to "quit advertising" at significant scale.

