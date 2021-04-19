SRW Expands Offering by Welcoming First Executive Creative Director

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , an independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, is pleased to name agency veteran Matthew Sulzer as its first-ever Executive Creative Director. In this role, Sulzer will lead the creative department in conceptualizing, producing, and executing creative campaigns across a variety of platforms and channels. Expanding their creative offerings to include omnichannel campaigns will be monumental to the agency, whose public relations business has grown more than 100% year-over-year.

Matthew Sulzer

Kate Weidner , co-founder and CEO of SRW, shared it was Sulzer's expertise and enthusiasm that led to bringing him on board. "Matt was a standout candidate because of his experience building omnichannel campaigns that generate digital buzz and PR hits, to boot. And, because he is a great guy, our talented creative team members felt he would support them and help them grow in their own skills and career paths."

Sulzer brings over 20 years of industry experience to this new role, previously holding positions as creative director, associate creative director, and copywriter for Current Global, VML, Critical Mass, and DDB Seattle, amongst others, working on clients such as Hidden Valley, Kelloggs, and Kingsford.

Sulzer, who was named employee of the month by his SRW peers in his first month on the job, has a goal is to revamp the agency's creative offerings to ensure its clients take center stage in mainstream media. "We are going to continue to take an innovative approach to all the content we create, but we also are going to look to create campaigns and experiences that generate PR buzz. We believe we can continue to see success when we help our clients connect with consumers in ways that are timely, authentic, and a little bit unexpected." So don't be surprised if you see him dancing on TikTok sometime soon.

Sulzer joins SRW during an exciting period of growth and success for the agency who recently announced a record Q1 2021 – adding REBBL , Good Culture , Fifth Season , and Bridor to their already impressive client portfolio of natural, wellness and better-for-you brands.

According to Sulzer, this opportunity was exactly what he was looking for. "Right from the start, it was clear that this agency is committed to creating a great culture. SRW is all about it and that is so critical to making great work. On top of that, there's a client roster that resembles the up-and-comer spirit that radiates throughout SRW. Like us, the brands we work with know what they are about and what they stand for. To share that spirit – and be fearless enough to put it out there – that's really refreshing and exciting." Get ready, because SRW has some big ideas coming your way very, very soon.

About SRW

An independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing health and wellness brands, SRW specializes in creating and converting brand communities through strategic thinking, standout creative, video production, paid media, and public relations. To learn more about SRW, visit www.srw.agency or follow them on Instagram at @srw.agency .

Media contact:

Ashley Thomas

[email protected]

224-234-5232

SOURCE SRW Agency