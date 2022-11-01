SS&C Adds More than 25 Global Clients to SS&C Aloha

Cloud-native, zero-footprint investment operations platform supports front, middle and back office on a single system

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that more than 25 clients are reimagining their investment operations with its newest front-to-back platform, SS&C Aloha. Asset and wealth managers in more than 15 countries across North America, EMEA, APAC and Australia have selected SS&C Aloha in the last 12 months to simplify and advance their investment operations. SS&C Aloha supports investment operations on a single cloud-native system, providing intelligent technologies, a single data model and an intuitive user experience across all functions and asset classes.

More than 25 financial services firms have selected SS&C Aloha, including Australian-based Trustees Executors Limited (Trustee Executors). "Of the solutions we reviewed, SS&C Aloha was the best choice to meet our strategic vision," said Ryan Bessemer, CEO, Trustees Executors. "We want to provide clients with a consolidated view of their investments, a wide pool of potential investments, and a great user experience. SS&C Aloha's single database supports this consolidated view, and its advanced API service built on open architecture will let us connect with various other investment providers and sources. In addition, the system's automated real-time method to exchange information and keep everything in sync means clients will always have the latest information as part of the modern interface and rich digital experience."

"We are excited to see investment and wealth managers worldwide adopting SS&C Aloha as their investment operations engine," said Christy Bremner, General Manager, SS&C Institutional & Investment Management. "Born in the cloud and built with today's advanced intelligent technologies, SS&C Aloha streamlines investment operations and dramatically reduces overhead. The result gives asset and wealth managers the agility to manage and compete more efficiently in today's complex market."

SS&C Aloha empowers an organization across the front-to-back-office ecosystem. With its single data model, information is stored only once and as soon as it is updated, it is immediately reflected in real-time and available to all users (or personas). SS&C Aloha's advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, operational chatbot and natural language processing work together to power intelligent operations. Aloha's flexible, modular design allows clients to start using the critically needed Aloha capabilities and seamlessly add functionality as desired.

