SS&C Adds Senior Executive to SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets Team

WINDSOR, Conn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Suresh Krishnamurthy has joined SS&C to lead client solutions for SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets, SS&C's private equity and real assets fund administration business. He will report to Bhagesh Malde, global head of SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets.

"We are very excited to have Suresh join our rapidly growing private equity and real assets business. His extensive expertise and track record in building solutions for Alternatives clients will enhance SS&C's capacity to help our clients improve, transform and manage their business processes at scale," said Bhagesh Malde.

As the alternative investment landscape continues to expand, demand has grown for innovative technology solutions. Suresh will lead the client solutions organization to leverage SS&C's extensive technology offering and deliver efficient and comprehensive products to the complex private equity and real assets markets.

"I am delighted to join SS&C and help build on its leadership position in the alternative investment servicing business," said Suresh Krishnamurthy, Managing Director. "I look forward to working with the top-notch SS&C teams and clients to continue to drive innovation and engineer superior solutions."

Suresh joins from BNY Mellon, where he headed product solutions across Alternative Investment Servicing. Prior to BNY Mellon, Suresh held senior roles at State Street across alternative fund administration and technology.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

