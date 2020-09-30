SS&C Advances Value-Based Analytics for Healthcare

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that it has partnered with Wiseman Innovations, LLC, a population health technology company. SS&C will be an independent, authorized reseller of Wiseman's 360PlatformTM to health payers and providers. The payer-agnostic platform delivers value-based analytics to providers at the point of care within their existing electronic health/medical record (EHR/EMR) system.

"Wiseman's proven technology is complementary to SS&C Health's health optimization suite and builds on the momentum surrounding our population health tools," said SS&C Health's President, Daniel Del Mastro. "The offering increases the payer-provider alignment and trust crucial in the risk-sharing arrangements of value-based care programs. Together, we deliver the scalable and interoperable solutions that are needed for sustainable results in value-based care."

The 360Platform features 360RibbonTM; an intuitive application clinicians can download as a Chrome extension and use within minutes. 360Ribbon integrates with providers' standard workflows to identify care and quality gaps at the patient and aggregate population level, leveraging population health data analytics from the Johns Hopkins ACG® System.

"After six years collaborating on population health analytics, evolving the relationship with SS&C Health was a natural next step," said Zameer Sachedina, CEO of Wiseman Innovations. "SS&C has a breadth of experience across healthcare market segments. Partnering to deliver SS&C's analytic insights at the point of care will accelerate the adoption of physician behavior change facilitated by the 360Platform."

The platform's suite of tools uses machine learning algorithms, clinical and financial predictive tools, and decision support framework to provide smart, actionable insights. Health plans can combine an enterprise analytics engine like SS&C's CareAnalyzer® with the payer and EHR agnostic 360Platform to identify member care and HCC coding gaps and instill best value-based practices.

About Wiseman Innovations, LLC

Wiseman Innovations, LLC is a healthcare innovation firm at the forefront of cutting-edge technology in the connected care and population health analytics space. Its products range from population health analytics, care management, telehealth solutions, clinical decision support for physicians and providers at the point of care, EMR agnostic 360 Ribbon™, remote patient monitoring and medical device integration. Wiseman is based out of Dallas, Texas, and has shown rapid year on year growth solving hard problems for healthcare providers. For more information, please visit https://wisemaninnovations.com/.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

