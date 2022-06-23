SS&C Announces 1H2022 Multi-Asset Enhancements Across Eze Investment Management Platforms

WINDSOR, Conn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced product enhancements to its SS&C Eze investment management platforms. Enhancements to fixed income liquidity, digital asset trading, and multi-asset workflows reinforce SS&C's leadership in providing cutting-edge investment technology solutions for front-to-back investment management workflows.

"Our products, R&D investment and continual enhancements are in direct response to the needs most pertinent to our clients, staying ahead of the challenges asset managers face , " said Michael Hutner, General Manager, SS&C Eze. "Regardless of the assets our clients currently trade or look to trade in the future, our modern technology platforms allow them to quickly get new strategies and assets up and running without missing a beat."

Highlights of the latest SS&C Eze enhancements include:

Fixed Income liquidity: expanded liquidity options with three additional venues for U.S. Credit, EU Credit, and Canadian Bond markets.

Fixed Income in Eze Eclipse: Eclipse security master now offers robust support for fixed income instruments and allows for detailed terms and condition definition across roughly 130 fields.

Expanded repo workflows: bolstered repo functionality with new features, including the ability to import repos in bulk and close term repos ahead of schedule.

Digital Asset trading: A digital asset trading network provides seamless broker-agnostic access to institutional liquidity to more than 26 token pairs. A new Crypto Trading Window provides the ability to request buy/sell quotes for selected token pairs.

Added API functionality: The Trade Publish API added a new Finalized Trades parameter so only finalized trades are published to Eze OMS. The Eze Operations Portal now includes an API Documentation module to view all Eze OMS RESTful API documentation.

Automated Trading: Expanded Automated Trading capabilities for short sales and Swap/CFD trades.

Eze Marketplace: Launched support for OMS apps in Eze Marketplace, with apps for market intelligence and risk management tools in the pipeline.

Mobile app trading enhancements: The Eze mobile app now includes the user's trade blotter to easily view trades, trade progression, and add new broker routes or edit existing ones. Support for Eze Eclipse is now available, with support for Eze OMS expected by the end of 2022.

Learn more about SS&C Eze investment management solutions here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C