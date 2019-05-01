SS&C Announces First Round of 2019 Enhancements for AWD

WINDSOR, Conn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the first of three 2019 releases for AWD, its business process management (BPM) platform.

AWD's latest enhancements are especially relevant in the financial services, insurance, banking and healthcare industries, which have data-intensive manual processes. The newest version:

Advances AWD's process orchestration capabilities by enriching support for integration via RESTful web services.

Streamlines AWD's ability to automate processes such as onboarding clients, processing loans and adjusting claims natively and via integration with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions.

Augments AWD's integrated content management solution and its out-of-the-box Processor Workspace, further improving speed and accuracy.

"We're excited to see the investment and focus SS&C has put into AWD," said Jeff Ritter, Vice President of IT at National Benefit Services. "As a long-time user of AWD, we're eager to leverage these new capabilities as we continue to evolve our business with a strong focus on automation. SS&C's product roadmap for AWD is consistent with the direction of our business and the needs of our clients."

The second AWD 2019 release will focus on enhanced outbound communications capabilities, support for dynamic user interfaces and imbedded business rules management. 2019 will also introduce AWD's next-generation private cloud offering.

"SS&C is dedicated to continuously enhancing AWD," said Tracy Shelby, Head of AWD at SS&C Technologies. "In addition to delivering three releases of AWD since being acquired by SS&C, we have developed AWD integrations with multiple SS&C products. These include BRIX for employee benefits administration and Precision LM for commercial loan origination and servicing."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

