SS&C Announces Latest Updates to SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform

News provided by

SS&C

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

WINDSOR, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the latest product updates to its SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform. The latest updates will help organizations extract value from intelligent automation programs to achieve business growth and improve the customer and employee experience. 

"This latest launch demonstrates our commitment to growing and accelerating our investment in innovation, while working with our customers to support their strategic priorities," said Colin Redbond, Managing Director, Product, SS&C Blue Prism. "In addition to the latest technology, organizations can leverage our expertise, trusted framework and insights to get automation right and support continuous monitoring and improvements." 

The newly available set of product updates include:

  • Chorus – enhanced operational analytics within this process orchestration tool provide robust visualizations, new dashboard-authoring capabilities, a more intuitive interface and key security improvements, all helping provide operation leaders with real-time, actionable insight into what's going on inside their operations.
  • Process Intelligence – enhanced analysis, prediction and simulation capabilities, a refreshed, intuitive user interface and new integrations with Chorus. The enhancements enable organizations to improve the management of enterprise-wide automation efforts.
  • UX Builder – the new form designer enables business users to create end-to-end digital experiences by building enterprise web applications, bringing together data from multiple systems and seamlessly integrating digital workers and BPM services.
  • Desktop — provides a holistic environment to manage attended and unattended digital workers, simplifying the management of a unified workforce underpinned by central auditing, control, and governance.
  • Robotic Operating Model™ 2 (ROM™ 2) – the updated version of SS&C Blue Prism's industry-leading methodology now focuses on all intelligent automation capabilities and includes a 5-stage journey to provide organizations the best guidance for their current business needs.

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. To learn more about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering and upcoming innovations, speak to an expert.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Also from this source

SS&C Announces Latest Updates to SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform

SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.