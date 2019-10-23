SS&C Announces Organizational Changes at SS&C Eze

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced changes to the SS&C Eze organization and executive leadership team. Effective immediately, Michael Hutner, currently Global Head of Sales, will lead the business as General Manager of SS&C Eze. Under the new structure, Mike will report to Robert Roley, Senior Vice President, SS&C.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike in his new role," said Robert Roley. "Over 20 years, Mike has served in many sales and client service leadership roles. He has made several changes to his senior leadership team to put our most experienced executives in client-facing roles. We believe there are tremendous opportunities ahead of us, and we are aligning our organization to go after them."

In addition to Mike's new role, Mike Reddy will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer of SS&C Eze, and Anthony Rossi will now serve as Head of North American Application Sales. SS&C also announced Jeff Shoreman, SVP and General Manager, will be leaving the company on November 15, 2019.

"I'd like to thank Jeff for his leadership and wish him well. We have built a strong executive team where each person brings a diverse set of skills while sharing the common goal of delighting our customers," said Mike Hutner, General Manager, SS&C Eze. "I look forward to leading this team and aligning with other SS&C businesses to ensure clients experience the simplicity of working with a single provider."



