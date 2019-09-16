SS&C Announces Second Round of 2019 Enhancements for AWD

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the second of three 2019 releases for AWD, its business process management (BPM) platform.

The latest release:

Enhances low-code development capabilities and improves operational efficiencies.

Expands outbound correspondence capabilities by easily integrating with Microsoft Office Suite.

Enriches decision management and reduces development and support of complex processes through a new business rules engine.

Transforms the user interface (UI) utilizing a 'guided processing' experience that leads clients through work steps via dynamically-generated user forms.

Longtime AWD client, Americo Life expects to realize operational benefits from this new release. Brett Snyder, Application Systems Administrator at Americo, shared, "Americo is committed to providing innovative insurance and annuity products to protect our customers. The continued investment in AWD, especially in the areas of correspondence and system integration, will allow us to streamline duplicative software and reduce costs. The AWD roadmap aligns with the direction of our own business and the needs of our clients."

"Organizations worldwide rely on AWD to manage their mission-critical business applications," said Tracy Shelby, Head of AWD at SS&C Technologies. "We are excited with the positive client response to the many enhancements we've delivered and have plans to deliver even more in 2019. In addition to AWD software releases, we're pleased to begin migrating AWD environments to SS&C's new private cloud during the second half of this year."

The third AWD release in late 2019 will focus primarily on expanded data analytics, feature updates to dynamic case management and enhancements to the user experience.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

