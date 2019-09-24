SS&C Appointed Fund Administrator for IMF Bentham

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that IMF Bentham Cayman Advisory Services Ltd, a subsidiary of IMF Bentham Limited (ASX:IMF) ("IMF"), has appointed SS&C GlobeOp to administer its newly launched US$500 million closed-end fund that was established to underwrite non-US disputes around the world.

IMF is one of the leading global dispute resolution funders. As a current client, IMF appointed SS&C GlobeOp, the world's largest fund administrator, to provide fund administration, AML services and streamlined FATCA and CRS reporting.

"IMF began using SS&C for fund administration services in 2018. It was a natural progression to select SS&C again to administer our most recently launched US$500 million closed-end fund. The company has demonstrated expertise in the litigation finance space and a proven ability to handle our complexity," said Andrew Saker, Managing Director and CEO, IMF Bentham Limited.

"We are pleased to partner with IMF Bentham to deliver scalable, effective solutions in this growing segment," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "This relationship underscores our commitment to delivering world class solutions and service."

About IMF Bentham Ltd

IMF is one of the leading global dispute resolution funders, headquartered in Australia and with offices in the US and Canada (where it operates as Bentham IMF), Singapore, Hong Kong and London. IMF has built its reputation as a trusted provider of innovative litigation funding solutions and has established an increasingly diverse portfolio of litigation funding assets.

IMF has been a leading pioneer of litigation funding in Australia since 2001, playing a significant role in the initial steps towards a globalised industry via its international expansion in the US, Canada, Asia and Europe. IMF has a highly experienced litigation funding team overseeing its investments, delivering, as at 30 June 2019, an 89% success rate across 192 completed cases (excluding withdrawals).

For further information regarding IMF and its activities, please visit www.imf.com.au.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

