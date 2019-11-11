SS&C Appoints Laton Spahr as President of SS&C ALPS Advisors

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Laton Spahr has been named President of SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C. As President, Laton will drive the firm's short- and long-term growth initiatives, oversee its investment strategies and portfolio management, and report to Mike Sleightholme, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DST.

"Laton's strong track record as an investor, combined with his strong management expertise and deep industry expertise, made him a natural pick to lead SS&C ALPS Advisors' next phase of growth," said Mike Sleightholme. "We look forward to working with Laton to leverage his investment knowledge and management acumen as SS&C ALPS Advisors continues to expand its client relationships and generate growth."

"As part of SS&C Technologies, SS&C ALPS Advisors is uniquely positioned to adapt and succeed as the asset management industry evolves," said Laton Spahr. "Our combined history of partnering with the best investment managers in the market gives us direct insight into how we can help our clients and deliver efficient, differentiated and active financial peace of mind."

Laton joins the firm from Oppenheimer Funds, where he served as Senior Vice President and Leader of the Value and Income Team (based in Denver). Before that, Laton served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management (now known as Columbia Threadneedle Investments)*. Laton earned his B.S. in Finance from the University of Wyoming and his M.S. in Finance from the Applied Security Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

About ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $16.9 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2019), the firm provides access to asset classes and boutique asset managers in real assets, alternatives, thematic/factor and fixed income through both ETF and open-end mutual fund structures. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

*SS&C ALPS Advisors, Oppenheimer Funds and Columbia Threadneedle Investments are unaffiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

