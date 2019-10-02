SS&C Health Launches Cardio Wellness Network

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the launch of SS&C Health's Cardio Wellness Network, a limited pharmacy network to improve member health and reduce the total cost of care by offering wellness services at stores with embedded pharmacies.

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., and one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, has signed on as a Cardio Wellness Network partner. Kroger Health's nationwide presence includes nearly 3,000 pharmacies and over 200 clinics that serve more than 14 million people in 35 states.

"We are excited about joining SS&C Health's Cardio Wellness Network because we believe together we can help more people live healthier lives," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "Healthcare is complicated, confusing and very, very personal. We are working hard to simplify healthcare – whether that's through our convenient retail locations or through the expert guidance of our more than 22,000 healthcare practitioners – and we are working to ensure it becomes more personal than ever. This partnership is another great opportunity for us to create better experiences and better outcomes for people across the country."

SS&C Health's Cardio Wellness Network features:

Nutritional and Lifestyle Counseling – Members work with in-store experts who provide store tours to help them with nutritional planning and personalized product recommendations.

– Members work with in-store experts who provide store tours to help them with nutritional planning and personalized product recommendations. Opportunities for Member Engagement – Members work with their pharmacists to better understand blood pressure and glucose screenings and biometric and lipid panel screenings.

– Members work with their pharmacists to better understand blood pressure and glucose screenings and biometric and lipid panel screenings. Comprehensive Medication Reviews (CMR) – CMRs offer pharmacists an additional opportunity to educate members and to evaluate medication regimens for potential risks or drug therapy concerns.

– CMRs offer pharmacists an additional opportunity to educate members and to evaluate medication regimens for potential risks or drug therapy concerns. Member Wellness Portal – All members have 24/7 access to online educational materials, heart healthy recipes, featured articles and health assessments.

– All members have 24/7 access to online educational materials, heart healthy recipes, featured articles and health assessments. Customizable Incentives – Kroger is offering a variety of incentives to plans and members to make healthier food and lifestyle choices.

"Through this network, pharmacy plan members with an increased risk for cardio-vascular disease can receive personalized support optimizing medication with dietary considerations," said Marc Palmer, President of SS&C Pharmacy Solutions. "We look forward to collaborating with the Kroger team to deliver a comprehensive approach to health."



About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level. We're also pioneering new work to help drive food as medicine in order to prevent illness before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

