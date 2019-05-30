SS&C Intralinks Streamlines M&A Outreach Process with Deal Marketing Platform

WINDSOR, Conn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today introduced the SS&C Intralinks Deal Marketing platform which simplifies the distribution, tracking and storage of key pre-due diligence documents in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.

"We are investing heavily to continually innovate and modernize global dealmaking," said Ken Bisconti, EVP at SS&C Intralinks. "The Deal Marketing platform is the latest example of our commitment to deliver market-leading applications that improve how deals get done. The new platform takes manual and time-consuming pre-diligence workflows and deal marketing and puts them into a data-rich dashboard that provides additional insight into buyer interests and trends."

Over the course of an M&A transaction, hundreds of highly sensitive process documents such as non-disclosure agreements and confidential information memorandums are distributed. The Deal Marketing platform tracks buyers' interactions, centralizes key documents and automates time-consuming manual tasks in a secured environment.

The Deal Marketing platform includes:

Detailed insights into the consumption of deal marketing materials

Customer relationship management technology for early deal marketing

FINRA- and SEC-compliant archiving

The ability to export information to Excel®

Seamless integration into the Intralinks Virtual Data Room (VDR)

The platform is currently available only to a select group of SS&C Intralinks customers and will be made available in a limited release in June. The platform will be available for all dealmakers in December.

SS&C Intralinks, recently acquired by SS&C Technologies, is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

