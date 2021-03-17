SS&C Launches Risk Scenarios-as-a-Service

WINDSOR, Conn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Algorithmics Scenarios-as-a-Service (ScaaS), a subscription-based risk scenario and simulation service. Using innovative financial risk modeling and the latest global datasets, ScaaS provides stress testing scenarios on macroeconomic factors. The first scenario in the series focuses on the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19.

Using machine learning, advanced financial risk modeling and innovative stress-testing methodology, ScaaS pandemic risk service delivers specialized stress-tests over one, five, and ten-day periods to help organizations make decisions in a dynamic market. The pandemic scenario links epidemiological Susceptible, Infected, Recovered and Death (SIRD) factors to major global indices across North America, Europe and Asia, and can expand to include other macroeconomic data analytics.

"Effective scenario planning and stress testing are critical in today's volatile markets," said Mina Wallace, General Manager, SS&C Algorithmics. "Our comprehensive library of stress scenarios enables organizations to plan for changing market conditions with more accurate risk assessments. The result is a cost-effective and efficient solution for financial institutions to help prepare for what's ahead."

Pandemic risk is the first of a rich set of scenarios that will form part the service and be available on a subscription basis. Subscribers to ScaaS's content receive instant access to a library of state-of-the-art current and historical stress tests. The content is delivered through a flexible API to simplify implementation.

