SS&C Releases First Round of 2019 Product Upgrades

WINDSOR, Conn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the 19.1 release of SS&C Advent's product enhancements for Geneva®, Advent Portfolio Exchange® (APX), Advent Genesis®, Moxy® and more.

"These releases exemplify our steadfast commitment to innovation and delivering our clients enhanced functionality and flexibility as their businesses respond to the driving forces of market change. Combining our world class service experience, market leadership and high standards ensure we remain the provider of choice for the best firms in the industry." said Robert Roley, General Manager of SS&C Advent.

Geneva

The latest release of Geneva, a best-in-class portfolio management and alternative investment accounting platform, added flexibility to swap processing and related finance calculations. To comply with FASB issued guidance, Geneva now automates calculations for amortization of bonds to the earliest call date and accounts for hedging strategies with complex FX gains on market calculations for loans and debt instruments. Enhancements to Geneva's Reporting Views allow fund accountants to create custom investor data queries for shadow reconciliations, polished statements and capital call notices, without additional development resources.

The powerful data governance tool for Geneva, Advent Lumis™ integrates with any SQL database allowing seamless data exchange. Lumis features new Rule-Builder functionality, improving the user experience and the data compliance rule writing process. Lumis users can more easily access Geneva reports, customize outputs and quickly set-up rules to guard against data issues that could impact client valuation and reporting.

Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX)

The 19.1 release of APX, a best-of-breadth portfolio accounting and reporting solution, provides a new API for portfolios, new token-based authentication capabilities and an end-to-end logging framework. The enhancements make it easier for administrators to monitor processes and automation. APX reporting improvements streamline SEC 13F and 13D filings and enrich reports with broker attributes for better compliance.

Advent Genesis

Genesis is a cloud-based rebalancing, portfolio construction and trade creation platform built specifically for front-office users. The latest enhancements include gain/loss calculations on proposed orders allowing users to monitor the potential tax impact, additional views for model comparisons and exposure analysis and the ability to allocate cash based on model targets.

Moxy and Advent Rules Manager®

Updates to Moxy and Advent Rules Manager provide new commission management functionality to traders, trade operations and compliance personnel. Traders can set negotiated commissions and purposes for a trade. Connectivity enhancements improve fill processing, and include six new algorithmic trading certifications and provide post-trade integration with SSCNet.

The second phase of the project improving integration between Moxy and APX has been completed. Firms can set up automatic, real-time synchronization of common data between APX and Moxy to ensure data consistency within the suite of products.. This synchronization ensures that front- and back-office users are working with the most consistent and current data.

Syncova®

The new release of Syncova provides greater transparency into margin and fee calculation. Web service optimization, attribute filtering and funding rate rounding were also added to improve performance and user experience.

Tamale RMS®

To centralize research activities and improve due diligence processes, this round of product upgrades introduces an improved user experience with Tamale Web 2.0, including a major update to the Tamale Web UI and underlying framework. Tamale Web 2.0 streamlines navigation and comes with a customizable home screen, giving clients single-click access to the data screens they care about most.

Tradex®

The latest version of Tradex speeds up processing payments via a new workflow for periodic orders. The integration with APX now exports corrections on bundled transactions and automatically closing portfolios in both systems. Tradex also now supports multi strike money market funds.

