SS&C Releases Salentica Engage™ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the latest version of Salentica Engage (formerly known as Salentica CRM) is live on Microsoft AppSource.

Salentica Engage, an award-winning CRM solution, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and powered by Microsoft Azure, is designed to meet the evolving needs of financial advisors. The newest version:

Gives advisors access to cloud-based business applications on Microsoft AppSource to enhance Salentica Engage. Applications include Microsoft Power BI for business intelligence and Microsoft Teams for workplace communication.

Displays a relationship record panel providing advisors all-in-one view of client familial relationships, which extends beyond a 360 degree view of clients to fully assess relationship health.

Features interactive dashboards with responsive web design principles for optimal device viewing and interaction to streamline user experience.

Leverages Microsoft Flow, which sends automated interaction summary emails to the advisor letting them know which clients to contact based on upcoming deadlines.

Derek Landi, Co-General Manager for SS&C Salentica said, "We recognize that the financial technology landscape is advancing at an unprecedented pace. SS&C Salentica aims to provide financial advisors with cutting edge technology that can easily be integrated with other critical systems."

Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing for Microsoft Corp. said, "We're happy to welcome SS&C Salentica to Microsoft AppSource, which helps financial services companies create value for their customers. With the focus on industry categories, Microsoft AppSource offers industry specific partner solutions such as Engage from SS&C Salentica to help customers meet their needs faster." \About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

