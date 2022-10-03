SS&C Rolls Out Unified SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Platform

SS&C Blue Prism combines robotic process automation (RPA), business process management (BPM), AI and No-code offerings to deliver a comprehensive intelligent automation suite

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced at its SS&C Deliver Conference the rollout of its intelligent automation portfolio under the SS&C Blue Prism brand. SS&C Blue Prism combines RPA, BPM and low and no-code capabilities to provide a comprehensive menu of intelligent automation (IA) services.

"SS&C Blue Prism's comprehensive suite of products and second-to-none support options are a critical part of our business processes," said Giovanni Gentile, Managing Director, Bionics, at State Street Bank. "By utilizing its intelligent automation platform and extensive industry expertise, we're able to deliver high quality and innovative services."

Supported by technologies such as Process Intelligence, AI/ML, and Intelligent Document Processing, the portfolio enables businesses to unify the workforce, transform customer, employee and user journeys and scale enterprise-wide.

SS&C Blue Prism's recent integrations and developments include:

SS&C | Blue Prism® Intelligent Automation Platform – Blue Prism's enterprise platform integrates with Chorus BPM, now branded SS&C Blue Prism ® Chorus, enabling simplified workflow management and greater visibility and control.

Blue Prism's enterprise platform integrates with Chorus BPM, now branded SS&C Blue Prism Chorus, enabling simplified workflow management and greater visibility and control. SS&C | Blue Prism® UX Builder – the new intuitive no-code development capability enables business users to rapidly build enterprise applications and automate processes without relying on developers. Simple drag-and-drop functionality allows users to choose app elements from SS&C Blue Prism's robust menu assets, supported by built-in governance and security controls.

In addition, SS&C Blue Prism will release several key product enhancements and delivery options in the coming months, with more information being released to customers attending the SS&C Deliver conference.

SS&C Blue Prism® Capture includes process definition, optimization, and solution design, helping organizations unify their workforces and transform their journeys.

includes process definition, optimization, and solution design, helping organizations unify their workforces and transform their journeys. SS&C Blue Prism® Director , a new workforce coordination capability that organizes work items by business priority and SLA, scaling IA by ensuring the most important items are completed first.

, a new workforce coordination capability that organizes work items by business priority and SLA, scaling IA by ensuring the most important items are completed first. SS&C Blue Prism® Email AI will transform journeys by providing significant time savings through extracting and classifying information from emails.

will transform journeys by providing significant time savings through extracting and classifying information from emails. SS&C Blue Prism® Cloud will now also be available on AWS and can be purchased on AWS Marketplace, enabling organizations to adopt and scale IA in the cloud with a fully managed and hosted solution.

"We are proud of the progress we've made in the seven months since SS&C closed on the Blue Prism acquisition, delivering a comprehensive IA solution with BPM, RPA, no code and AI capabilities," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, SS&C Technologies. "The flexibility of our model ensures we can tailor versatile, scalable solutions to our client's businesses. Our deep expertise and industry experience ensures we can support our clients' accelerated business growth."

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. Learn more about SS&C Blue Prism here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

