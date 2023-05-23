SSC Services for Education Among First to Receive Advanced Certification in Biohazard Response

SSC Services for Education

23 May, 2023

Accreditation Builds on Meeting Worldwide Cleaning Association Standards; Reinforces Commitment to Promoting Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC Services for Education, a leading provider of educational facilities services, along with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, are proud to announce that in addition to achieving recertification of ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Green Building (GB) with Honors, SSC has become one of the first organizations to receive the Advanced by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) certification.

This certification builds on SSC's advanced 50 years of expertise in custodial services, grounds management, and educational facilities maintenance, helping ensure students and faculty are safe and thrive in the spaces they call home during the school day.

The CIMS-GB certification is a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation of an organization's management and operational excellence in the cleaning industry. The certification criteria include management best practices, performance systems, and sustainable cleaning practices. By achieving this certification, SSC has demonstrated its commitment to providing high-quality services that promote health, safety, and environmental sustainability.

"Even before the pandemic, we took great care to keep schools clean and open during flu season and other illness outbreaks and that commitment has only continued," said Seth Ferriell, CEO of SSC. "Being one of the first organizations to achieve the Advanced by GBAC certification so quickly after the new guidelines were introduced is a testament to our team's ability to provide exceptional services without sacrificing our focus on environmental sustainability."

The Advanced by GBAC certification requires organizations to have:

  • Established and maintained a cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents.
  • The proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques, and work practices in place to combat biohazards and infectious disease.
  • Highly informed cleaning professionals who are trained for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response.

This certification is designed to help organizations prevent, respond to, and recover from biohazard situations. By obtaining the Advanced by GBAC certification, SSC has demonstrated its ability to provide safe and healthy environments for its clients, employees, and communities year-round, as well as during times of crisis.

"Every day, we're focused on creating sustainable and healthy environments where students, staff, and communities thrive, and the CIMS, GB-Honors, and GBAC certifications reaffirm our focus on innovation and industry leadership," added Ferriell.

About SSC Services for Education

SSC Services for Education, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, provides customized facility solutions to over 1000 K-12 and Higher Education schools nationwide. Our 10,000+ employees partner with these educational institutions to further the success and well-being of students, staff, and faculty by delivering quality facilities programs – custodial, grounds, and maintenance. As a trusted and specialized provider, we are committed to enhancing educational settings and creating financial guarantees. With SSC, students and staff flourish in improved surroundings, while partner schools focus on their core objective: educating future generations. Learn more about SSC Services for Education.

About ISSA

ISSA is a global cleaning industry association that provides education, certification, advocacy, and networking opportunities for its members. ISSA's CIMS certification is a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation of an organization's management and operational excellence in the cleaning industry.

About GBAC

GBAC is a division of ISSA that provides education, training, certification, and consulting for building cleaning and biohazard professionals. The Advanced by GBAC certification is a comprehensive training program that covers microbial hazard identification, evaluation, and control in commercial and public facilities.

SSC Services for Education

