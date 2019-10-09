SSC Services for Education Celebrates 50th Anniversary, Outlines Future for Greener Schools and Facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC Services for Education (SSC), a leading national K-12 and university facilities and grounds management provider, celebrated its 50th year of delivering customized solutions to U.S. educational institutions by announcing recent business growth and plans for a greener facilities future, which includes reducing its carbon emissions footprint by 33%.

SSC recapped significant growth in its 50th year with a 662% company increase in top-line revenue increase over the last nine years, alongside outlining accelerated energy-efficient solutions to reduce carbon emissions nationwide for a greener tomorrow.

"SSC continues to provide unmatched facilities services for our partners across the country," said Seth Ferriell, CEO and President of SSC Services of Education. "Our goal of becoming a more eco-conscious partner represents our continued commitment to promoting the well-being of students, teachers and the communities we operate in. Our renewed green vision will help create a brighter future for our partners and generations to come."

50 Year Review: National Expansion, Stronger Communities Formed

Founded in 1969 by Baxter Lee, SSC began providing custodial services with one client in Knoxville, TN. Lee expanded SSC's offerings and its partners to include K-12 schools, higher education facilities and hospitals. In 2010, the business was acquired by Compass Group, which significantly increased SSC's national presence and expanded services to include plant operations and maintenance, grounds management and custodial and university campus services.

Today, SSC serves over 135 clients, employs over 9,300 employees nationwide, maintains over 170 million square feet per day, and holds a 98% client retention rate.

"Partnering with SSC has resulted in a safe and productive learning environment for our students," said Dr. Rechel Anderson, Superintendent at Jasper County School District. "This year, SSC replaced 64 rooftop HVAC units while implementing solar panels where possible. These upgrades are projected to move our energy use intensity rating from 67th to 19th among all South Carolina school districts. Working with SSC has shown how a green school district can positively impact a community, and we look forward to partnering with SSC for many more years to come."

Converting to Electric-Powered Equipment Signals Greener Tomorrow

Creating positive learning environments and promoting community wellbeing is core to SSC's mission and that includes creating a greener future for communities to come.

In order to expand upon its mission to create healthier communities, SSC will transition its fleet of grounds and maintenance tools and vehicles from gas to electric-powered, with the goal of eliminating over 53 million pounds of carbon emissions. These carbon reductions compliment Compass Group USA's broader commitment to the American Business Act on Climate Pledge. Compass pledged to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 2,000,000 metric tons by 2025.

"Implementing greener solutions for our partners represents our continued commitment to building healthy and sustainable communities, from inside and outside the classroom," said Ferriell. "I look forward to the next 50 years of environmentally friendly and sustainable success with our partners."

Over the next five years, SSC will convert over 200 mowers from gas to electric models through its partnership with Mean Green Mowers, a leading commercial e-Mower manufacturer. SSC is also transitioning to electric powered vehicles, such as golf and club cars, and handheld grounds tools, including weed eaters, leaf blowers and hedge trimmers. SSC already utilizes chemical-free cleaners, bamboo handles and reusable microfiber cloths in its daily operations.

In addition, SSC plans to upgrade partner facilities with energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems to continue its environmentally positive promise. In 2019, Jasper County School District (JCSD) in South Carolina announced plans to upgrade the district's facilities to energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, resulting in over $250,000 of cost savings.

About SSC Services for Education

SSC Service for Education based in Knoxville, Tennessee provides customized facility solutions to over 130 educational clients in 24 states. Our 9,000+ employees partner with these educational institutions to further the success and well-being of students, staff, and faculty by delivering quality facilities programs - custodial, grounds, and maintenance. As a trusted and specialized provider, we are committed to enhancing educational settings and creating financial guarantees. With SSC, students and staff flourish in improved surroundings, while partner schools focus on their core objective: educating future generations. http://sscserv.com/.

About Mean Green Mowers:

Traditional gas mowers are noisy and hurt the environment. Mean Green Mowers, the leading commercial e-Mower manufacturer builds superior electric mowers for those that care about the future of the planet and want to save money. Founded in 2010, Mean Green Mowers is headquartered in Ross, Ohio, and is owned by father and son co-founders Joe and Matt Conrad. To learn more, visit: http://www.meangreenmowers.com.

