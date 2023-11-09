SSC Services for Education Commits to Supporting and Employing U.S. Veterans

SSC employs nearly 460 veterans and continues to focus on supporting their career transitions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, SSC Services for Education ("SSC") is sharing today the steps it takes to create veteran-friendly workplaces. SSC, a leading national custodial, grounds, and facilities maintenance provider for schools and universities across the country, currently employs hundreds of veterans.

"We have seen firsthand that veterans on our team have found their work incredibly meaningful and fulfilling, and have gone on to have remarkably rewarding careers here," said Seth Ferriell, CEO at SSC. "Their skills and experience translate so well to an industry like ours that demands accountability, efficiency, and collaboration."

Fifty-five percent of veterans report employment as a top transition challenge when returning to civilian life*. SSC is dedicated to not only hiring veterans but also taking the necessary steps to ensure their transitions are as smooth as possible. SSC takes a tailored approach when working with and recruiting veterans, which includes:

  • Knowing the facilities maintenance positions within educational facilities where veterans' skills translate best, including skills like project management, problem-solving, planning and logistics, and team dynamics.
  • Focusing on structure, opportunity, and respect to ensure a successful career.
  • Providing ongoing development opportunities for professional growth and career advancement.
  • Creating a welcoming environment for networking and mentorship.

"We are constantly working to create an inclusive environment at SSC for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences," said Shannon Thornton, VP of HR at SSC. "We are committed to not only providing more opportunities to veterans but ensuring we are harnessing their unique skill sets and setting them up for ongoing success now and well into the future."

*Society for Human Resource Management's guidebook for hiring veterans

About SSC Services for Education

SSC Services for Education based in Knoxville, Tennessee, provides customized facility solutions to over 170 educational clients in 26 states. Our 10,000+ employees partner with these educational institutions to further the success and well-being of students, staff, and faculty by delivering quality facilities programs – custodial, grounds, and maintenance. As a trusted and specialized provider, we are committed to enhancing educational settings and creating financial guarantees. With SSC, students and staff flourish in improved surroundings, while partner schools focus on their core objective: educating future generations. Learn more about SSC Services for Education.

