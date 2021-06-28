SS&C Simplifies Organizational Structure to Focus on Growth Opportunities

WINDSOR, Conn., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced several organizational changes to capitalize on growth opportunities in financial services. Effective immediately, SS&C will restructure the management of former DST financial services products and services offering to further align and integrate teams. The new organizational structure will accelerate technology innovation and strategic product development in rapidly evolving markets and enhance the overall customer experience.

SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) will focus on the evolution and elevation of global transfer agency and investor services. General Manager Nick Wright will focus on strategy, innovation and product development and oversee international client delivery.

SS&C ALPS Advisors will continue to focus on innovation in the ETF, Mutual Fund, and Alternative Investment markets. Led by Laton Spahr, SS&C ALPS Advisors is a leading provider of investment management insight and solutions for advisors and institutions with $17.5 billion under management as of March 31, 2021.

SS&C Retirement Solutions, led by Kevin Rafferty, will focus on digital transformation within the retirement market. SS&C Retirement Solutions has grown a community of more than 300 clients servicing more than 11 million plan participants. Over the last several months, SS&C Retirement has formed new partnerships with the world's leading retirement institutions.

Nick Wright, Laton Spahr and Kevin Rafferty will report to Rahul Kanwar, President and COO.

SS&C ALPS Fund Services, led by Una Troy, and SS&C Brokerage Services, managed by Nicole Greene, will become part of SS&C GlobeOp, the world's largest independent fund administration business. Una and Nicole will report to Ken Fullerton, General Manager of SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Services. In addition, SS&C is combining its Private Equity and Real Assets offering. Bhagesh Malde will oversee the newly created SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets Group as General Manager.

SS&C's Intelligent Automation Solutions, overseen by Gautam Moorjani, will join SS&C's Regulatory and Analytics team reporting to Michael Megaw. The newly combined group will focus on the next generation of digital transformation journeys using workflow management, machine learning, natural language processing, and robotic process automation.

As part of these changes, Michael Sleightholme, general manager of DST's financial services businesses, will be leaving SS&C to pursue other opportunities.

"Outstanding products, superior support and service processes, and industry expertise are at the heart of what we do," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO. "We see exciting growth opportunities in all areas of the business, and we continue to invest in cutting edge technology and services. I would also like to thank Mike Sleightholme for his contributions to SS&C and wish him all the best."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

