SS&C Strengthens Fixed Income Performance Measurement at Allianz Global Investors

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that AllianzGI has chosen SS&C's Sylvan as its consolidated global performance measurement and attribution platform to support its fixed income businesses. AllianzGI's fixed income team manages EUR193 billion in assets globally.

Allianz GIobal Investors' fixed income team has broadened and deepened its capabilities significantly over several years and recently evolved its business model into an integrated, global structure. As part of the transformation, the organization is embarking on a plan to enhance and enrich its performance and attribution platform for its global portfolio management and cross-functional investment teams. Allianz Global Investors wanted to support unique custom attribution methodologies. Among the vendors that AllianzGI considered, SS&C Sylvan provided the needed scalability, flexible reporting and the performance attribution capabilities.

"Allianz Global Investors is embarking on a substantial and strategic initiative to upscale and improve our fixed income operating model," said Markus Lohmann, Global Head of IT at Allianz Global Investors. "We see Sylvan as a key component within the best-of-breed architecture for our Global Fixed Income Platform. With Sylvan, we can enable our ambitious target state investment workflows and implement a leading-edge performance and attribution system seamlessly."

Allianz Global Investors has moved to the most current version of Sylvan and is taking advantage of the 20 standard attribution models. The firm cited Sylvan's User Defined Attribution (UDA), with its ability to support Allianz Global Investors' custom attribution models, as a key factor in their decision. Another critical feature is Sylvan's interactive reporting and customisable dashboards, which will deliver a self-service reporting capability to Allianz GIobal Investors' fixed income team.

"We are pleased to have selected Sylvan, and believe that the optionality of their Attribution models, impressive dashboard flexibility and proven interfaces with our wider Investment architecture will provide us with the quality and flexibility that we need to service our diverse range of strategies and clients," said Franck Dixmier, Global CIO, Fixed Income at Allianz Global Investors.

"We are pleased that SS&C Sylvan stood out as the solution to meet all of the fixed income performance attribution needs of AllianzGI," said Christy Bremner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Institutional & Investment Management, SS&C Technologies. "We continue to see the need for a flexible and customized approach to performance attribution. Sylvan's proprietary User Defined Attribution (UDA) provides a comprehensive and flexible framework that enables our clients to define and implement their own custom attribution models easily."

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with over 760 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing more than €538 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions*.

*AUM data as at 30 June 2020.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

