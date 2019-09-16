SS&C Successfully Re-platforms St. James's Place onto Bluedoor

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that St. James's Place Wealth Management (SJP) has successfully migrated its customer accounts onto SS&C Bluedoor and Percana Insurance solutions. The FTSE-100 SJP migrated around GBP69.1 billion in assets under management to Bluedoor from its legacy mainframe application, SALAS.

Since 2002, SS&C has been the outsourced provider for SJP's administration functions of its U.K. life insurance, unit trust management, pensions and investment administration business lines. Britain's largest wealth manager will use the Bluedoor platform to provide its clients with a single consolidated view across all pensions and savings products. The client-centric platform will provide straight-through-processing for accounts and delivers faster end-to-end processing times. Bluedoor has been implemented as an operationally ready business process outsourcing solution for SJP, which now administers over £100bn of funds under management on the platform.

"We are delighted that we've been able to enhance our technology with minimal disruption to our business," said Ian MacKenzie, Chief Operations and Technology Officer at SJP. "Our priority is to deliver a high level of service to our clients while improving our capabilities, and SS&C has been a true partner in enabling us on that journey."

To ensure a timely and smooth launch migration, SS&C integrated Bluedoor with SJP and its service providers to deliver an end-to-end solution. SS&C also trained and prepared business process outsourcing teams across three countries in Bluedoor for a seamless transition and adoption.

"We're proud of the work we've done in the last two years to ensure the successful migration of SJP's businesses onto our modern, enhanced technology," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "Some say migrations of this scale cannot be done, but with careful planning and airtight execution, we were able to hit every milestone on time, and most importantly, with minimal disruption to SJP clients."

