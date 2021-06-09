SS&C Surpasses 50 Clients on its Digital Accounting, Analytics and Operations Platform, Singularity

WINDSOR, Conn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Singularity, SS&C's digital investment analytics, operations and accounting platform, has signed on more than 50 clients.

"SS&C Singularity optimizes our operations for today's complex investment environment," said John Robison, Chief Investment Officer at American Fidelity Assurance Company. "SS&C's modern, flexible technology, coupled with the firm's deep insurance investment accounting, regulatory expertise and servicing across traditional and alternative assets, puts us in a strong position."

Singularity modernizes insurers' middle- and back-offices using machine learning, natural language processing, intelligent workflow tools and predictive analytics. The platform provides unparalleled automation, operational transparency, data access, reporting flexibility and analytical insights. Through its cloud-based, web and mobile-accessible user interface, Singularity accounts for, analyzes, and reports on a broad range of traditional and complex investments, including derivatives, loans, partnerships, alternative assets and more. Recent enhancements include continuous expansion for partnership investments and commercial mortgage loans, integrated post-trade compliance, risk and financial analytics, data visualization and presentation-quality reporting.

"We are pleased with the adoption of Singularity on a SaaS, co-sourced or fully-outsourced basis. The global pandemic and persistent low interest rate environment have highlighted the need for insurance companies to re-align their investment operating models. Equally important is the need for more robust, holistic AI-driven data analytics across the entire investment portfolio," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

