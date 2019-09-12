SS&C to Acquire Investrack Business

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement wherein SS&C will acquire the Investrack business from UAE-based Globacom Technologies. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in September 2019.

Investrack will operate as a business unit under SS&C Advent adding 29 employees based in Dubai and Pune, India as well as 30 clients in 14 countries. The leadership team, including CEO Vijay Kartha will report to Mats Berggren, head of International business development of SS&C Advent.

"Our acquisition of Investrack supports our commitment to providing innovative products and services to elevate the client experience. Investrack helps our clients deepen their own client relationships, differentiate in a competitive market and further extends our global strategy, particularly in the Middle East," said Robert Roley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Adding Investrack strengthens our offering for digital investor engagement and adds best-in-class technology, people and expertise."

Through SS&C's long-term partnership with Globacom, Investrack's tools and services are already integrated with SS&C's solutions, including APX®, Tradex®, Geneva® and Moxy ®, seamlessly connecting asset managers and end-investors via a modern user experience. Investrack offers a 360 degree client engagement solution designed for private bank, wealth and investment management firms.

"We believe SS&C's global reach will help realize the full potential of Investrack. The Investrack team is excited to work with SS&C to realize this objective," said Vijay Kartha.

About Globacom

Globacom Technologies is the premier provider of digital customer engagement solutions that serve enterprises worldwide. Globacom was established in 2010 by a group of professionals from the financial services and technology sectors to deliver integrated enterprise and mobility solutions. Globacom brings specialized expertise in investment management, regulatory, power & utilities, and government sectors, where intuitive technology solutions are critical to business success.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

