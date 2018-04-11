SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings

News Release: To be released on May 1, 2018. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at www.ssctech.com. To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit investor.ssctech.com and click on Email Alerts.

Earnings Call: Dial 844-343-4183 (US and Canada) or 647-689-5128 (International), and request the "SS&C Technologies First Quarter 2018 Conference Call"; conference ID #8777697.

Audio Replay: A replay of the earnings call can be heard after 8:00 p.m. on May 1, 2018, until midnight on May 8, 2018. The replay dial-in number is 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642; access code #8777697. The call will also be available for replay on SS&C's website after May 1, 2018; access: http://investor.ssctech.com/results.cfm

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services industry. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 11,000 financial services organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

