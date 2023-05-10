SSFF & ASIA & NTT's Collaboration Short Film Made with World Film Makers and Leading Science and Technology Researchers on Our Future
May 10, 2023, 08:42 ET
What is the ideal of a humane life?
Short film, "NEO PORTRAITS" opens today at Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023
TOKYO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2023" collaborates with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) to create a form of coexistence of scientific and technological innovation and the ideal of a humane life.
Produced the short film, "NEO PORTRAITS," a collaborative project with creators and audiences around the world. Today, May 10th (Wednesday), the world premiere will be on the SSFF & ASIA YouTube channel. URL: https://shortshorts.org/ntt/en/
This project grew out of the SSFF & ASIA 2022 Online Closing Seminar NTT presents International Conference for visualizing our future brought about by technological innovation feat. IOWN.
"IOWN" is regarded by many companies, including NTT, as a technology with the potential to change the game in realizing new smart societies. A panel of experts gathered from various fields, including the Natural Society Lab, which considers people's lives, the executive producer of the Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival, a professor of the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Tokyo, and overseas directors who have won the Grand Prix and other awards at SSFF & ASIA.
At the conference, we discussed how to realize a coexistence between the development of science and technology and the ideal of a humane life as visual images. When the emergence of human clones and the birth of eternal life are realized through technological innovation, will human society become a utopia? New technologies require new philosophies, thinking of not only "Self-as-I" and "You," but the idea of perceiving the whole related to "Self-as-We." Short film pitchings were solicited from film makers around the world, and from the large number of applications, a draft "What a Wonderful World" written by qurata kenji（KURUWA.LLC）was selected and made into the short film, "NEO PORTRAITS" (Director/Screenplay/Editor: GAZEBO).
As with Hugo Gernsback's "Ralph 124C41+," an artist's fantasies often foresee the future and act as invisible hands to direct people into a new society. "NEO PORTRAITS," which gives us a vivid glimpse of life in the future through simple ideas, also gives a gentle push though our hands are confused and tremble with anxiety. It seemed to me that the trembling is the essence of this form of expression.
