SSG Opens Toronto, CA Office To Accommodate Unprecedented Growth In North America Region

SSG, a global B2B demand generation company and controller of over 165M B2B records, develops proprietary technology aimed at facilitating and analyzing digital marketing efforts for their clients globally. Headquartered in Denver, CO, SSG holds 12 offices globally. This newest location is their second in North America.

Our strategic move into Toronto helps us serve our growing client base with the utmost dedication to customer service.

Jag Sidhu, COO and co-founder, said of the opening, "Despite unprecedented global circumstances, 2020 has been our strongest year yet as marketers turn to digitally advanced companies like ours to stabilize and grow their pipeline in a volatile market.

"Our strategic move into Toronto helps us better serve our growing North America client base with the utmost dedication to customer service, while allowing us to further diversify and disperse our operational and creative capacity."

Following a proven success model, SSG will fully staff their Toronto location with sales, customer success, data, operational, and creative specialists best suited to understanding regional client needs and data regulations while delivering quality, competitive products.

"Visionayr, our complete marketing solution with matched intent recognition technology and branded content hub, has been a differentiator both to our product portfolio and to our clients," continued Sidhu. "Paired with our first-party data and programmatic solutions, we are confident that the Canadian B2B market will be quick to rely on us as their de facto partner in innovative demand generation solutions."

SSG's Visionayr solution and newly-released Integrated Programmatic offerings will be available to Canadian clients immediately, both backed by records and intelligence from their B2B marketing database which includes 6.4 million Canadian B2B records.

