SSI Sees 12% Reduction in Monthly Cloud Spend with Virtana Optimize

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana , the AIOps observability company for hybrid cloud, brings cloud usage efficiencies to agribusiness software company, Software Solutions Integrated (SSI). Using Virtana Optimize , SSI was able to take control of their AWS costs by rightsizing instances, eliminating idle resources, and improving planning. These three actions alone resulted in a ~12% reduction in monthly spend.

"While a 12% savings may not sound huge," said Darin Russell, IS Team Lead at SSI, "this is a big impact considering it represents only a small subset of total actions we are able to take thanks to Virtana Optimize."

SSI is a leading developer of agribusiness software with over 3,200 customer locations throughout the US and Canada. Their Agvance software enables agriculture retailers to integrate business process functions from every facet of their operations. From diversified cooperatives to national retailers, SSI has a proven process and track record for successful software implementations.

SSI's Agvance IT team is using the Virtana Optimize module of Virtana Platform to understand their AWS spend. This includes seeing where costs are coming from and identifying opportunities to reduce those costs across multiple areas of business. With ongoing development, as well as evolving business initiatives, it is a constantly changing environment that is difficult to keep continuously optimized without the precision, high-definition observability Virtana provides.

Virtana Optimize is allowing customers to scale smarter to meet their digital transformation goals, helping them optimize their capacity and cost in real-time, on an ongoing basis. The SaaS solution's intelligent observability enables customers to get full visibility into all cloud costs and identify unused resources that can be eliminated. Its real-time data collection and analytics ensure customers can stay on budget even as conditions and options change, plus they can improve programmatic discount planning to maximize savings.

Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana, said, "Enterprise cloud waste is a huge problem and it impedes digital transformation. Cloud configurations are also becoming more complex. Our mission is to make sure companies are able to simplify cloud and workload placements in a smart way to create a sustainable competitive advantage that matters. Our Optimize module is demystifying cloud costs, eliminating waste, and capturing long-term savings for customers. I am very proud of my team for bringing this innovation to enterprises around the world to accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

