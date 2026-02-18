SSL Begins Issuing Production-Ready C2PA-Conformant Certificates

SSL becomes the first publicly trusted certificate authority to issue production-ready C2PA-conformant certificates, advancing global standards for digital content authenticity and helping organizations combat AI-generated misinformation.

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SSL announced that it has become the first publicly trusted certificate authority to launch production-ready C2PA-conformant certificates, marking a significant milestone in the fight against deepfakes and digital content manipulation. SSL's WebTrust-accredited certification practices ensure the security and reliability required for enterprise-scale C2PA implementations.

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard creates tamper-evident verification that helps restore trust in digital media. This achievement enables SSL's customers, such as Digitality Consulting, Truepic, and Vbrick to seamlessly integrate standard-compliant content authentication technology into their products. The C2PA recently implemented a conformance program that requires the use of trusted claim signing certificates to strengthen the reliability of Content Credentials, the digital records that verify a media file's origin and authenticity.

SSL distinguishes itself as one of the few certificate authorities capable of delivering both C2PA claim signing certificates for devices and tools, as well as Content Authentication Working Group (CAWG) certificates for organizations and individuals. This comprehensive approach provides a complete solution for content authenticity, allowing devices, tools, organizations, and individuals to digitally sign recorded provenance information.

"C2PA implementation delivers an immutable chain of custody for enterprise video, and partnering with SSL ensures that chain is secured with industry-leading trust anchors," states Shailesh Lohiya, CTO of Vbrick, which offers a cloud-based enterprise video platform for businesses to capture, manage, and distribute video content. "By adopting C2PA early, Vbrick is helping enterprises get ahead of emerging risks and requirements—and we're proud to be leading this initiative in the enterprise video platform space."

SSL's C2PA solutions are available immediately through its enterprise implementation. Organizations can contact their sales team directly for business inquiries.

Founded in 2002, SSL.com is a Digital Trust Platform securing online communications, applications, and digital content through PKI solutions and identity trust services. The company serves individuals, enterprises, and organizations across over 180 countries with comprehensive certificate services, including SSL/TLS, code signing, email security, and document signing certificates. SSL.com maintains WebTrust audit compliance and participates as a full voting member of the CA/Browser Forum.

