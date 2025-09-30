SSL.com Joins the C2PA Trust List as a Conformant CA

SSL.com, by satisfying the requirements of the C2PA Conformance Program, has become an authorized issuer of C2PA-conformant signing certificates to products that generate C2PA Content Credentials, thereby strengthening global resilience against digital misinformation.

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SSL.com has announced its inclusion as a trusted certificate authority to issue certificates for Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) conformant generator products, which meet the C2PA standard. This certification positions SSL.com as a vital infrastructure provider for Content Credentials, the digital "ledger" that verifies a media file's creator, point of origin, and authenticity.

As artificial intelligence and innovative editing tools democratize content creation, the need for verifiable digital provenance has become critical. C2PA uses cryptography to encode details about the origins of a media file by using cryptographic hashes to bind to every pixel in a source image, video, or audio file. This creates tamper-evident records that authenticate and prove content provenance, helping to combat deepfakes and digital alterations found in compromised media files.

The emergence of SSL.com's C2PA-conformant certificates addresses growing concerns about content authenticity across multiple industries, including global news media, social media platforms, and enterprise content management systems. Content Credentials have gained significant momentum with major technology companies, including Adobe, Google, and OpenAI.

SSL.com's involvement in C2PA certificate issuance is indicative of a natural evolution in digital trust services. The company's existing portfolio includes SSL/TLS certificates, code signing certificates, S/MIME email certificates, Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs), and document signing solutions. All leverage the same Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) that underpins C2PA's technology standards.

Leo Grove, CEO and founder of SSL.com, stated, "SSL.com's participation in the C2PA ecosystem ensures organizations have access to enterprise-grade certificate services as they implement these critical new standards for verifying content authenticity now and in the future."

About SSL.com

Founded in 2002, SSL.com is a globally trusted certificate authority providing digital certificates and PKI solutions to secure online communications, applications, and digital content. The company serves individuals, enterprises, and organizations across over 180 countries with comprehensive certificate services, including SSL/TLS, code signing, S/MIME email, and document signing certificates. SSL.com maintains WebTrust audit compliance and participates as a full voting member of the CA/Browser Forum.

Media Contact:

SSL.com Communications: [email protected]

Sales: 877-SSL-Secure (877-775-7328)

SSL.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784561/SSL_Logo.jpg