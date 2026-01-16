SSP International, Inc. Welcomes Amy Hee Kim as Chief Program Officer

Envision Consulting Recruits a Visionary New Leader for SSP International.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SSP International, Inc. (SSPI) is proud to announce the appointment of Amy Hee Kim as its new Chief Program Officer. Kim will guide the continued evolution and expansion of SSPI's renowned academic programs and help scale the organization's impact on national and global levels.

Amy Hee Kim, Ph.D.

Amy Hee Kim, Ph.D., is a physical chemist turned education leader with over 15 years of experience advancing diversity in STEM. She most recently served as the Executive Director of EnCorps, an organization helping STEM professionals transition into teaching roles in under-resourced schools. Previously, she led the Graduate Fellowships for STEM Diversity and served as COO at Technovation, a global nonprofit empowering girls in technology and entrepreneurship across 80+ countries. Amy has also managed STEM and diversity initiatives at USC's Viterbi School of Engineering and the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, and has built strong partnerships with corporations and foundations to expand educational access.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy Hee Kim as our Chief Program Officer," said CEO Frank Steslow. "Amy brings a rare combination of scientific expertise, operational leadership, and a deep commitment to expanding access to STEM. Her track record of developing impactful programs and fostering partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will have as we expand our reach and continue to inspire the next generation through science."

As CPO, Kim will oversee SSPI's flagship Summer Science Program and lead the development of new initiatives aligned with the organization's 10-year vision. She will be responsible for program strategy, operations, evaluation, staff development, and external partnerships across multiple sites and modalities.

"I am very excited to join SSPI as the Chief Program Officer," said Kim. "I am looking forward to developing new programs and serving more students from under-resourced communities along with the talented team at SSPI. SSPI programs are truly unique and life changing opportunities for students and I'm excited to see how we can grow our impact and help more students become passionate about science!"

About SSP International, Inc.

Founded in 1959, SSP International, Inc. (SSPI) is a nonprofit organization committed to offering transformational opportunities for students to learn, do, and belong in science. Its flagship initiative, the Summer Science Program, delivers immersive, academically rigorous research experiences for high school students that ignite curiosity and foster a lifelong passion for discovery.

For more information, visit https://ssp.org/ .

About Envision Consulting

Envision Consulting is a boutique firm that specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations. In 2023, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color for the third year in a row.

